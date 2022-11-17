Read full article on original website
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 18, 2022
WTI crude oil fell through the bottom of its descending triangle to signal that a selloff that’s the same height as the chart pattern is due. Price might still pull back to the former support for a retest before heading further south. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where more...
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | November 14, 2022
Stock futures pointing downward after the strong weekly performance. The DJIA futures currently lower 56 points before the market open. It seems a bearish correction might happen after the previous week’s strong bullish performance. Traders might continue to expect the stock market to continue the upward movement after last week’s softer expected inflation numbers.
GBP/JPY Bearish Channel Resistance Test
GBPJPY has been trending lower inside a falling channel on the hourly time frame. Price looks ready for another test of the resistance, which lines up with Fibonacci retracement levels. In particular, the 50% Fib is around the top of the channel at the 166.00 major psychological mark. A higher...
EURUSD Correction to 1.0100 Area of Interest?
EURUSD is starting to trend higher, as its higher lows can be connected by a rising trend line visible on the 4-hour time frame. Price is retreating from its latest rally and could dip back to this support zone soon. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that the 61.8% level lines...
Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | November 18, 2022
The rejection from the $1,780 – $1,800 area is a confirmation of bearish movement in gold prices. If gold prices move lower then it will target the $1,680 – $1,700 area. Traders will wait for bullish reactions near the area for a chance to enter long positions. On the upside, the price needs to close above the daily SMA 200 to confirm a bullish continuation.
EUR/CHF Completes Channel Breakout to Trade Above 0.9860
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Thursday spiked to complete an upward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The currency pair has now advanced to trade above 0.9860 after bottoming below 0.9500 earlier in the week. The pair also appears to be trading several levels above the 100-hour moving average line....
EUR/USD Pair Appears Ready to Breach Below 1.0300
As Asian trading starts, EURUSD is getting close to 1.0300. After hitting its low on Friday, the asset has attracted buyers and may now focus on how people feel about risks. The risk profile isn’t under stress, which should help currencies that are seen as riskier. Friday was a...
EUR/CHF Pulls Back Off Trendline Support to Trade at 0.9813
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Tuesday pulled back off the trendline support at 0.9831 to trade at about 0.9813 after the latest round of data. The currency pair continues to trade within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair appears to be also facing strong resistance...
GBP/USD Climbs Higher on Tuesday, But Lacks Bullish Conviction
The GBP/USD pair doesn’t take advantage of intraday gains and goes in the opposite direction from the day’s high. The pair is just below the mid-1.1800s, up 0.20 per cent for the day, and is still at the mercy of the US Dollar. The USD Index, which measures...
CHF/JPY Short-Term Range Still Holding
CHFJPY has been moving sideways for the most part of the month, finding support at 146.25 and resistance near the 149.00 major psychological mark. The pair just bounced off the range resistance and might be due for another dip to support. However, the middle of the range appears to have...
USD/JPY Fails To Build On Its Modest Intraday Gains As USD Selling Bias Returns
On Wednesday, the USDJPY pair picks up speed and moved away from its lowest point since August 29. (137.65). During the first half of the European session, spot prices fall to the mid-139s as the intraday gain stops at 140.30 ceilings. Fears that tensions between Russia and the West will...
US Dollar Records Modest Gains As Inflation Expectations Surge on Higher Food, Gas Prices
The US dollar strengthened against its Canadian counterpart to kick off the trading week, with consumers’ inflation forecasts in the news. The greenback has tanked over the last week, driven by expectations that the Federal Reserve will start easing its tightening cycle, allowing stocks to rally. According to the...
EUR/GBP Descending Triangle Support at .8700
EURGBP has formed lower highs and found support at the .8700 major psychological mark, creating a descending triangle on its short-term time frames. Price is down to the support and might be due for another bounce to the top. The moving averages are oscillating, barely offering strong directional clues at...
AUD/JPY Aiming for Triangle Support at 93.00
AUDJPY has formed lower highs and found support at the 93.00 major psychological level, creating a descending triangle pattern on its 4-hour time frame. Price just bounced off the resistance and looks due to test support again. The 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA to indicate that the path...
EUR/USD Bounces Off Key Support to Trade Above 100-Hour MA
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday extended rebounds to trade just above the 100-hour moving average line in the 16-min chart. The currency pair also appears to have completed a bullish breakout from a descending channel formation. However, the currency pair is still far from reaching the overbought conditions of...
USD/CAD Testing Channel Resistance at 1.3450
USDCAD is trending lower inside a descending channel on its short-term time frames and is currently testing resistance. Price could be in for a continuation of the downtrend if the ceiling holds. This potential resistance is around the 100 SMA dynamic inflection point, which is below the 200 SMA to...
Bitcoin Continues to Trade Sideways Amid FTX Aftershocks
The bitcoin price on Friday extended sideways movement pattern formation amid a lack of directional bias. The pioneer cryptocurrency is struggling to make a rebound following the collapse of the world’s 3rd largest crypto exchange platform FTX and the subsequent aftershocks. Bitcoin now seems pinned next to the 100-hour...
USD/CAD Falls Amid Increased Dollar Selling Bias
The USDCAD pair can’t take advantage of a small rise during the day and falls again on Wednesday. During the first part of the European day, the pair stayed low and is now close to the 100-day SMA support, which is around 1.3230. This is a nearly two-month low.
After Brief Recovery Around 1.0400, EUR/USD Comes Under Pressure
Sellers knocked the EUR/USD currency pair below 1.0400 on Thursday now that they have the upper hand. As investors look at European Central Bank (ECB) statements, the EUR/USD pair has struggled to gain from US dollar selling pressure (USD). The pair trades around 1.0400 and must stabilise above that level to attract bulls.
U.S. Stocks Rise, Remain Unsteady Ahead of Thanksgiving
"By Damian J. TroiseStocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday morning but trading remained unsteady ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S.The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 10:20 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 276 points, or 0.8%, to 33.880 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.3%.Financial and technology companies gained ground. ground. Charles Schwab rose 2.6% and chipmaker Nvidia rose 1.3%.Energy stocks moved higher along with a 2% rise in U.S. crude oil prices. Chevron rose 2.1%.Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, slipped to 3.78% from 3.84% late Monday.Investors have...
