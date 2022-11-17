Read full article on original website
KHBS
Bentonville Tigers to play in Arkansas 7A high school football semifinals
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville Tigers football team has advanced to the Arkansas 7A semifinals. Bentonville will host Cabot at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Conway will play at Bryant at the same time in the other semifinal game. The two winners will play at 6:30 p.m....
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk (11-20-22)
Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk (11-20-22) Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk …. Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk (11-20-22) Springdale advocate raising money for DACA renewal …. Springdale advocate raising money for DACA renewal fees. Question of the Day 11/21. River Valley garbage collection schedule...
KTBS
AMBER Alert issued for Arkansas teen
BARLING, Ark. — The search is on for a missing 14-year-old from Arkansas as authorities issue an AMBER Alert. Madison Baker was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. She was wearing a gray Northside High School jacket, gray Mickey Mouse pajama bottoms, and white Nike shoes.
WATCH: Arkansas Woman Stumbles Upon 8-Point Buck Stuck in Garage
There are hunters that will go an entire season without seeing a buck, let alone an 8-pointer. One Arkansas woman found a buck in her garage. Just like that, the deer of many people’s dreams was just there, stuck in the garage. You think you know what you would do when the outdoors comes inside, but you don’t really know.
mdmh-conway.com
What central Arkansas restaurants are opening and closing
Little Rock, Arkansas – The Arkansas culinary scene is in a fun phase right now. There are so many new eateries starting up here, and others are now growing. Although there has been a lot of positive food news, this week’s Eat It Up also includes some depressing information about restaurant closures.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
Here Are The 4 Creepiest Hauntings and Urban Legends in Arkansas
Who is ready for some creepy ghost stories? Arkansas is full of hauntings and urban legends. Here are four of the creepiest hauntings and legends in the state of Arkansas. Have you heard of these stories? Better yet have you been to any of these places in person and tried to see these ghosts? Did you experience something that you wish you hadn't? Let's see what the stories are behind some of these hauntings and urban legends.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Heavy rain could impact Thanksgiving travel
Thanksgiving is only a few days away and many are keeping a close eye on the forecast as they plan their travels.
cenlanow.com
Arrested in Arkansas, suspected child predator
WESLEY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Cyber Crime Unit began investigating Justin W. Huffman, 36, on October 23, 2022, after he made contact with an apparent minor online. He engaged in extremely lewd sexual conversations over a month-long period and discussed meeting the minor in a motel, where they would spend the weekend together.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Winter-like end to the weekend
SUNDAY: The morning will start very cold with temperatures in the low 20s. Sunny skies will warm temperatures into the mid 40s in the afternoon. East wind around 5 mph. MONDAY: Another cold start with temperatures in the mid 20s. A storm system will pass by to our south. It will bring clouds to the southern half of Arkansas, but it will be too dry for any rain. Temperatures will finally warm into the low 50s in the afternoon!
talkbusiness.net
Study ranks Arkansas No. 2 for drone readiness
According to a new study, Arkansas is one of the most drone-friendly states in the nation. The Mercatus Center, a nonprofit think tank at George Mason University, recently released “Is Your State Ready for Drone Commerce?” a research study of how prepared each state is for commercial drone services. In the survey, Arkansas was tied (with North Dakota) for the second most drone-friendly state in the country.
Arkansas hunter's death has experts urging caution this deer season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's deer season, and for many, the sport is all in good fun— but it can also be a dangerous game with hazards that can sneak up on hunters. Those hazards include a danger that recently killed a man in Johnson County. According to...
North Little Rock woman strikes $170,000 Arkansas jackpot on a phone app
One woman from North Little Rock struck it big without even having to leave her house to buy a ticket.
Washington Examiner
Bonus checks: Arkansas teachers to receive one-time $1,500 payments just in time for holidays
Arkansas teachers can expect a bonus check of $1,500 just in time for the holidays. The checks, approved in May, are aimed to provide relief for teachers working during the pandemic and transitioning to remote learning. The $1,500 bonus payments are targeted at Fort Smith Public Schools teachers, according to Talk Business.
Arkansas State Police release information on I-430 shooting investigation
Arkansas State Police have released information regarding a shooting that happened on Saturday night.
7-Brew Coffee & Gusano's Pizza | What central Arkansas restaurants are opening and closing
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s an exciting time for Arkansas’ food scene. So many new restaurants are opening locations here and others are now expanding. And while there’s been a lot of good food news, this week’s Eat It Up comes with a side of sad news regarding restaurant closures!
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Waterfowl Report: Duck season opens with water concerns throughout state
LITTLE ROCK – An abnormally dry late summer and fall figure to play a part in the nine-day opening section of Arkansas’s 60-day duck season, which starts statewide Saturday morning, 30 minutes before sunrise. Several of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s public hunting areas have had good...
Arkansas allows nurse practitioners full practice authority
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When it comes to disparities within our healthcare system, some of the issues come down to access. It can vary depending on where you live, but a new policy in Arkansas will help rural areas get the medical service they need. Half the states in the...
Pastor reacts to Arkansas churches splitting from United Methodist Church
ARKANSAS, USA — Thirty-five United Methodist Churches in Arkansas officially broke away from the denomination this weekend over its stance on LGBTQ people getting married in the church and serving as clergy. “As of right now, people of the LGBTQ community can be members of the local church and...
KTLO
Governor addresses Arkansas tradition ‘unlike any other’
This weekend begins a special tradition in the Natural State, and today I’d like to talk about what this means to me and our state. Arkansas duck season begins this Saturday, and hunters from around the world migrate to our flooded timber and farm fields for this annual event. The rich tradition of duck hunting has united Arkansas families for generations and creates memories that last a lifetime.
