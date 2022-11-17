ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brinkley, AR

nwahomepage.com

Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk (11-20-22)

Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk (11-20-22)
ARKANSAS STATE
KTBS

AMBER Alert issued for Arkansas teen

BARLING, Ark. — The search is on for a missing 14-year-old from Arkansas as authorities issue an AMBER Alert. Madison Baker was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. She was wearing a gray Northside High School jacket, gray Mickey Mouse pajama bottoms, and white Nike shoes.
BARLING, AR
Outsider.com

WATCH: Arkansas Woman Stumbles Upon 8-Point Buck Stuck in Garage

There are hunters that will go an entire season without seeing a buck, let alone an 8-pointer. One Arkansas woman found a buck in her garage. Just like that, the deer of many people’s dreams was just there, stuck in the garage. You think you know what you would do when the outdoors comes inside, but you don’t really know.
BENTON, AR
mdmh-conway.com

What central Arkansas restaurants are opening and closing

Little Rock, Arkansas – The Arkansas culinary scene is in a fun phase right now. There are so many new eateries starting up here, and others are now growing. Although there has been a lot of positive food news, this week’s Eat It Up also includes some depressing information about restaurant closures.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
ARKANSAS STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Here Are The 4 Creepiest Hauntings and Urban Legends in Arkansas

Who is ready for some creepy ghost stories? Arkansas is full of hauntings and urban legends. Here are four of the creepiest hauntings and legends in the state of Arkansas. Have you heard of these stories? Better yet have you been to any of these places in person and tried to see these ghosts? Did you experience something that you wish you hadn't? Let's see what the stories are behind some of these hauntings and urban legends.
ARKANSAS STATE
cenlanow.com

Arrested in Arkansas, suspected child predator

WESLEY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Cyber Crime Unit began investigating Justin W. Huffman, 36, on October 23, 2022, after he made contact with an apparent minor online. He engaged in extremely lewd sexual conversations over a month-long period and discussed meeting the minor in a motel, where they would spend the weekend together.
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Winter-like end to the weekend

SUNDAY: The morning will start very cold with temperatures in the low 20s. Sunny skies will warm temperatures into the mid 40s in the afternoon. East wind around 5 mph. MONDAY: Another cold start with temperatures in the mid 20s. A storm system will pass by to our south. It will bring clouds to the southern half of Arkansas, but it will be too dry for any rain. Temperatures will finally warm into the low 50s in the afternoon!
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Study ranks Arkansas No. 2 for drone readiness

According to a new study, Arkansas is one of the most drone-friendly states in the nation. The Mercatus Center, a nonprofit think tank at George Mason University, recently released “Is Your State Ready for Drone Commerce?” a research study of how prepared each state is for commercial drone services. In the survey, Arkansas was tied (with North Dakota) for the second most drone-friendly state in the country.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Governor addresses Arkansas tradition ‘unlike any other’

This weekend begins a special tradition in the Natural State, and today I’d like to talk about what this means to me and our state. Arkansas duck season begins this Saturday, and hunters from around the world migrate to our flooded timber and farm fields for this annual event. The rich tradition of duck hunting has united Arkansas families for generations and creates memories that last a lifetime.
ARKANSAS STATE

