Jimi Hendrix was also a master of the bass guitar – he once jammed with Johnny Winter using an upside-down Fender Jazz Bass
Jimi at 80: Born in Seattle on November 27 1942, Jimi Hendrix would have celebrated his 80th birthday this week. Throughout this week on Guitar World, we'll celebrate his genius and game-changing impact on the world of guitar playing. It goes without saying that Jimi Hendrix is one of the...
Watch John Mayer and Sammy Hagar play Van Halen’s Finish What Ya Started
The newly released pro-shot footage is lifted from an episode of Hagar’s Rock & Roll Road Trip from 2017. Between the years 2016 and 2020, Sammy Hagar released five seasons of his popular Rock & Roll Road Trip TV series – a show that saw the former Van Halen frontman link up with a number of A-list electric guitar players for performances, interviews and other activities.
Charvel launches an EMG-loaded, progressive player’s dream of a signature model for James LaBrie guitarist Marco Sfogli
The Italian virtuoso for PFM and Icefish has spec’d his guitar with a Purple Burst quilted maple top, Floyd Rose 1000 Series tremolo and much more besides. First trailed back in June, Charvel has now officially launched Marco Sfogli’s signature guitar, the – word salad alert – Marco Sfogli Signature Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSS FR CM QM.
Meet the ‘Stringer’ Telecaster, one of Fender’s wildest experimental electric guitars
The history of a bona fide six-string unicorn, as told by vintage guitar expert David Davidson of New York’s Well Strung Guitars. “This guitar probably left the factory around 1975, but it was put together earlier on by Philip Kubicki in Fender’s R&D department. It was likely made around 1971, and finally completed around ’75 as the original pots date to then.
A 1968 Fender Rosewood Tele built for and played by Elvis Presley has been listed for sale on Reverb
A prototype 1968 Fender Rosewood Telecaster built for Elvis Presley has been listed for sale on Reverb. According to the music marketplace, the electric guitar is one of six prototypes, and a sister six-string to the Rosewood Tele beloved by George Harrison, who used his during the Beatles’ iconic 1969 rooftop gig atop the Apple Corps headquarters in London.
The Smashing Pumpkins recruit Willow for a four-guitar performance of Cherub Rock
The guitar star – who is a fan of Billy Corgan’s Reverend signature model – joined the alt-rock legends at the final show of their Spirits on Fire tour. Burgeoning electric guitar talent Willow Smith joined the Smashing Pumpkins onstage at a recent show to perform the band’s Siamese Dream classic Cherub Rock.
Watch Ichika Nito take Tim Henson’s new nylon-string signature guitar on a test drive – and deliver the most technical 18 seconds you’ll hear all week
Ichika is the latest Ibanez signature artist to put the TOD10N through its paces, and did so in spectacular fashion. Not too long ago, Ibanez and Tim Henson teamed up to release the Polyphia virtuoso’s long-awaited nylon-string signature guitar – the TOD10N – which made its debut earlier this year in the prog quartet’s Nuevo Flamenco-inspired single, Playing God.
Watch Christone "Kingfish" Ingram blaze through an epic version of Jimi Hendrix classic Red House
Grammy award winner Kingfish takes to the roof of the Hard Rock Hotel in London for an exclusive tribute to Hendrix. Jimi at 80: Born in Seattle on November 27 1942, Jimi Hendrix would have celebrated his 80th birthday this week. Throughout this week on Guitar World, we'll celebrate his genius and game-changing impact on the world of guitar playing. And to kick things off, we have an exclusive video of Grammy-winner Christone "Kingfish" Ingram playing Jimi's blues classic Red House… on the roof of the Hard Rock Hotel in London.
Brian May says a boxset for his Eddie Van Halen Star Fleet collaboration is coming next year – and it will be full of never-before-heard outtakes
Brian May has confirmed that he is working on a reissue box set of his Star Fleet Project – the 1983 mini-album he recorded with Eddie Van Halen. Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the last decade interviewing musicians for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk (opens in new tab), which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.
Watch Jack White take on Nirvana’s Heart-Shaped Box at recent Supply Chain Issues tour show
The White Stripes guitar hero could be seen wielding his wildly unique, pitch shifter-equipped Fender Jazzmaster for the occasion. Despite kicking things off over 10 months ago, Jack White has only just completed his mammoth Supply Chain Issues world tour, and recently capped off the tour’s Asian leg with a performance at the Zepp Kuala Lumpur Stadium in Malaysia.
Danny Kalb, guitarist with blues innovators The Blues Project, dies aged 80
Kalb played with Bob Dylan after dropping out of university, before founding The Blues Project, who became mainstays of the NYC blues scene in the '60s and '70s. Danny Kalb – guitarist for and leader of The Blues Project, trailblazers of New York’s blues scene in the ‘60s and ‘70s – has died at the age of 80.
Harley Benton looks to tempt Jim Root fans with sleek $166 JA-20HH Active SBK offset
Not only is Harley Benton known for its uber-cheap collection of standard electric guitars, it’s also recently been dabbling in offering guitarists affordable options to some of the most popular models on the market. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has...
Gibson launches the Digital Amp, an app that uses your phone’s mic to detect and amplify your guitar signal – no cables required
Available only on the Gibson App, the virtual playing companion offers a wealth of sound-sculpting tools. In March, Gibson unveiled the Gibson App – a learning tool that was dubbed to be “the only guitar app you’ll need”, offering real-time feedback, video tutorials, a digital guitar tuner and much more.
Watch Charles Berthoud lead 200 bass players in a magical cover of Queen’s Under Pressure
What do you get if you put 200 bassists in a stadium and ask them to play a Queen classic? A kind of magic. Charles Berthoud, bassist and social media star with over a million subscribers on YouTube, recently took to the stage in São Paulo, Brazil, with members of Rockin' 1000, the self-proclaimed 'biggest classic rock band on Earth.’
Breedlove Eco Pursuit EX S Concert Sweetgrass review
This guitar ticks very many boxes for us. It’s a very good-looking instrument, the myrtlewood is a very attractive timber and will, of course, vary greatly from one guitar to the next, but Breedlove certainly deserves full marks on the design front. Why you can trust Guitar World Our...
Joe Bonamassa quits social media: “I fear I'm going to be provoked into saying something I might regret”
The blues ace expressed remorse about allowing “a few clowns” to cause him to go onstage angry in a now-deleted Instagram post. Blues ace Joe Bonamassa has announced he’s taking a step back from social media following a row with a user who criticized his physical appearance.
America Paz's fluorescent 6-string is one of the wildest basses you'll see this year
The NG3 'Sailor Bass’ is what you get when you team Dingwall Guitars up with a tattoo artist and neon paint specialist. Chilean bassist America Paz has teased a new video featuring a fanned-fret Dingwall NG3 bass, which she calls the ‘Sailor Bass.’ It's been finished by South American artist El Miedo, who was also behind the artwork for her new album, Message From The Stars. “El Miedo was a tattoo artist," says America. "He gave me a tattoo of Sailor Moon on my left thumb, but he later decided to focus on illustrations and paintings instead. I always liked his art.”
