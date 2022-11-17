Read full article on original website
— Mickey Conn didn't really blink on Monday when asked who has been Clemson's most consistent cover guy this season. "I think Nate Wiggins has been the most consistent. He's been really good and really improved since the Wake Forest game. For him to battle since that and be mentally tough and the way he's come back and covered since then, really proud of him."
A friend of mine on a Power 5 coaching staff likes to call the South Carolina football job “Mission Impossible”. He’s not being rude or slighting the Gamecocks when he says that, mind you. He just sees the schedule every season and who Carolina has to play and ultimately beat in order for the program to ascend.
Dabo Swinney is well aware of the confidence boost South Carolina, after upsetting Tennessee, brings into Saturday's rivalry game against Clemson football. He has the Gamecocks to thank for putting his team back in the middle of the College Football Playoff race. South Carolina's 63-38 beatdown of the No. 5 Volunteers is expected to push Clemson (10-1) closer to the top five in Tuesday night's new playoff rankings and gives the Tigers a chance with two games to play.
I spoke with a source for some early thoughts on the matchup with Clemson this weekend. One thing this source emphasized was the Tiger defensive front is significantly better than Tennessee's, as they have future NFL guys as starters and backups and can rotate fresh players in without much drop off in production. The offenses who have performed the best against Clemson have found a way to use their aggressiveness against them and having a mobile quarterback has been one of the common denominators. The Gamecocks do not really have that in Spencer Rattler, so it is going to be hard to duplicate that approach with him in the game. So, it would not be a surprise to see Dakereon Joyner see some time at quarterback again, but they will likely need to allow him to throw the ball some to keep Clemson from loading up when he is in the game. They have to keep their defense honest at least to a degree.
The Georgia men’s basketball team took care of business on Monday by dominating Saint Joseph’s in the first half and hitting just enough crucial shots down the stretch of the second half on the way to a 66-53 victory. While the win was a worthwhile one for the Bulldogs, they’ll be rewarded with a quick turnaround to face arguably their toughest non-conference opponent this season.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Top247 edge David Ojiegbe ended his career at Washington (D.C.) St. John's with his second straight WCAC title with Sunday's 7-3 win against Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha, and his focus is now on Clemson. First, attending the regular season finale Saturday against South Carolina, then signing his binding...
