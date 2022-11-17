I spoke with a source for some early thoughts on the matchup with Clemson this weekend. One thing this source emphasized was the Tiger defensive front is significantly better than Tennessee's, as they have future NFL guys as starters and backups and can rotate fresh players in without much drop off in production. The offenses who have performed the best against Clemson have found a way to use their aggressiveness against them and having a mobile quarterback has been one of the common denominators. The Gamecocks do not really have that in Spencer Rattler, so it is going to be hard to duplicate that approach with him in the game. So, it would not be a surprise to see Dakereon Joyner see some time at quarterback again, but they will likely need to allow him to throw the ball some to keep Clemson from loading up when he is in the game. They have to keep their defense honest at least to a degree.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 4 HOURS AGO