Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
kurv.com
South Texas ISD Received $8 Million MacKenzie Scott Donation
Another big financial shot in the arm for local education. Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has announced an 8-million dollar donation to the South Texas Independent School District. There are no restrictions on how the money can be used, and in a statement the school district says it will take the...
kurv.com
Application Process Reopened For Harp Funds For Valley Victims Of 2018, 2019 Floods
Folks in the Rio Grande Valley whose homes were flooded during the historic June storms that struck in 2018 and 2019 are still able to apply for recovery money. The Texas General Land Office has reopened the application process for funding from the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement Program. HARP can help residents make repairs to their flood-damaged homes or to completely rebuild their homes.
kurv.com
2nd Arizona County Delays Certifying Election, For Now
(AP) — A second Republican-controlled Arizona county, Mohave, has delayed certifying results of this month’s election. The vote by the Mohave board of supervisors comes as the state’s most populous county, Maricopa, finishes counting ballots and the Arizona attorney general demands that Maricopa officials explain Election Day problems. Republicans have blamed those issues for their loss in top races including the contest for governor. The board in Mohave County called the delay a political statement and vowed to certify the election on the Nov. 28 deadline. Republican leaders of Cochise County also delayed their election canvass last week and said they would not sign off unless they got proof their vote-counting machines are certified. The state elections director says they are.
kurv.com
Officials: Georgia Audit Confirms Secretary Of State Winner
(AP) — A hand count of random batches of votes in Georgia’s election for secretary of state has confirmed Republican Brad Raffensperger’s victory. The Secretary of State’s office announced Friday that the required audit turned up only a small difference in votes from the machine count, well within the expected margin of error. A 2019 state law requires a hand count in one race for general elections in even-numbered years.
kurv.com
Georgia Authorities Arrest Mother Of Still-Missing Toddler
(AP) — The mother of a toddler reported missing Oct. 5 in Georgia has been arrested in connection with the child’s disappearance and presumed death. The Chatham County Police Department in a post Monday on Twitter said officers had arrested 22-year-old Leilani Simon on several charges, including malice murder and making false statements involving her son, 20-month-old Quinton Simon. At a news conference, Police Chief Jeff Hadley said Simon has been the sole suspect since the child was first reported missing. Simon is being held at the county’s detention center until a bond hearing is held. It’s unknown if she has a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.
kurv.com
Valley Unemployment Falls For Fourth Straight Month
For the fourth straight month, more people got jobs in the Rio Grande Valley. The October unemployment rate was down in both Cameron and Hidalgo counties. The Brownsville-Harlingen area saw a .2% decline to 5.6%. In the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area, the jobless rate dropped .6% to 6.1%. Statewide, the October unemployment rate held steady at an even 4%.
kurv.com
State Rep. Files Bill To Legalize Fentanyl Testing Strips
Texas State Representative James Talarico is filing a bill that seeks to legalize fentanyl testing strips. The tool used to detect the powerful synthetic opioid is currently classified as drug paraphernalia, which makes them illegal to possess or distribute. They’re currently legal in 19 states. Talarico is hoping to...
Comments / 0