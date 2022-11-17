Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine’s power grid destroyed on a ‘colossal’ scale after Russian strikes, says energy chief
Head of Ukraine’s power grid operator says almost no thermal or hydroelectric stations left unscathed by Russian attacks
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle push Biden administration to provide Ukraine with lethal 'Gray Eagle' drones
The MQ-1C drone from General Atomics can carry four Hellfire missiles and has long been sought by Ukrainian officials.
Mexico 0-0 Poland: World Cup 2022 – as it happened
Robert Lewandowski had a second-half penalty saved by the veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa as the sides shared the points at Stadium 974
Comments / 0