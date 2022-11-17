ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorsville, UT

Police identify man beaten to death in his Tooele apartment

TOOELE — Police have identified a man who they say was beaten to death by his roommate last week. The roommate then went back to bed and was arrested after officers woke him up, officials said. James Stockmoe, 60, of Tooele, was found at about 2:25 a.m. Thursday on...
Utah mother identified as victim in fatal Salt Lake shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah mother has been identified as the woman who was shot and killed outside a Salt Lake nightclub over the weekend. On Monday, Salt Lake police confirmed that Nichole Olsen, 29, was the victim in a deadly confrontation that happened about 2 a.m. Sunday near 300 S. West Temple.
Bountiful father says seatbelt saved his son's life during crash

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A Bountiful father claims his son is alive because he was wearing his seatbelt following a serious crash. Police noticed a red car going around 100 mph without headlights at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Saturday near 500 West and 620 South. According to a statement...
Three men arrested for strong-arming couple for money, kidnapped woman

KEARNS, Utah — Three men are accused of coercing and deceiving a couple, owing them drug money,. and kidnapping the woman to get more money. On Saturday, Daniel Gray Roberts, 36, Dwight Alan Messick, 37, and Jerod Lee Bowers, 43, were each booked in the Salt Lake County Jail for one felony count of aggravated robbery and one felony count of aggravated kidnapping, according to affidavits.
Street racer ends up in handcuffs

SALT LAKE CITY — Sandy Police arrested an alleged street racer near 8840 S State Street on Nov. 18. The driver, 19-year-old Seth Dobson, was arrested on suspicion of five different charges. Sandy Police officer Steven Pomeroy said in the Affidavit of Probable that he noticed Dobson and another...
Ogden teacher killed in accidental shooting, district officials confirm

OGDEN — Ogden School District officials confirmed on Sunday that a woman shot and killed over the weekend was a teacher at Highland Junior High. Jaycee Gray Trivino, an art teacher at the school, died after the shooting about 1 a.m. Saturday near 31st Street and Adams Avenue in Ogden.
Orem shooting caught on video as police search for shooter

OREM, UTAH — It was a terrifying scene for residents of an Orem student apartment complex as people ran for their lives after gunfire on the third floor early Saturday morning. “I thought they were fireworks at the time that someone set off in the hallway,” said Ryan Busi...
