ksl.com
Police identify man beaten to death in his Tooele apartment
TOOELE — Police have identified a man who they say was beaten to death by his roommate last week. The roommate then went back to bed and was arrested after officers woke him up, officials said. James Stockmoe, 60, of Tooele, was found at about 2:25 a.m. Thursday on...
kjzz.com
Police identify man killed in Herriman standoff that terrified neighbors
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — An investigation is underway into a standoff and shootout in Herriman that left a 38-year-old combat veteran dead and terrified neighbors in the area – one of whom had a bullet come right into her house. Meanwhile, some of those neighbors criticized police for...
Utah man who killed his mother arrested for following girls into high school
A man was arrested last week for allegedly following two teenage girls into a local high school and saying he was there to hurt kids.
Gephardt Daily
Police ID woman shot, killed outside nightclub in downtown Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, Utah, Nov. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police officials have confirmed the victim of the fatal shooting outside a downtown nightclub early Sunday morning was a woman named Nicole Olsen. “Our investigation remains ongoing,” the SLCPD tweet says. “There is no other information...
ksl.com
Utah mother identified as victim in fatal Salt Lake shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah mother has been identified as the woman who was shot and killed outside a Salt Lake nightclub over the weekend. On Monday, Salt Lake police confirmed that Nichole Olsen, 29, was the victim in a deadly confrontation that happened about 2 a.m. Sunday near 300 S. West Temple.
kjzz.com
Bountiful father says seatbelt saved his son's life during crash
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A Bountiful father claims his son is alive because he was wearing his seatbelt following a serious crash. Police noticed a red car going around 100 mph without headlights at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Saturday near 500 West and 620 South. According to a statement...
Gephardt Daily
Ogden teacher, arts community member dies after apparent accidental shooting
OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The northern Utah arts community is mourning the loss of a performer and teacher who touched many lives before her death from an accidental shooting this weekend in Ogden. “We are devastated to hear of the passing of Jaycee Gray Trivino,”...
kjzz.com
Suspect in Herriman SWAT situation dies after hours-long standoff, shootout
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — A man at the center of a SWAT incident that left a Herriman neighborhood under a shelter-in-place request died after an hours-long standoff Sunday evening, police said. Herriman police said they responded to the area of 13000 South and 5100 West on a report of...
KSLTV
Three men arrested for strong-arming couple for money, kidnapped woman
KEARNS, Utah — Three men are accused of coercing and deceiving a couple, owing them drug money,. and kidnapping the woman to get more money. On Saturday, Daniel Gray Roberts, 36, Dwight Alan Messick, 37, and Jerod Lee Bowers, 43, were each booked in the Salt Lake County Jail for one felony count of aggravated robbery and one felony count of aggravated kidnapping, according to affidavits.
kslnewsradio.com
Street racer ends up in handcuffs
SALT LAKE CITY — Sandy Police arrested an alleged street racer near 8840 S State Street on Nov. 18. The driver, 19-year-old Seth Dobson, was arrested on suspicion of five different charges. Sandy Police officer Steven Pomeroy said in the Affidavit of Probable that he noticed Dobson and another...
KUTV
Gunman, victim both gone as West Valley police respond to shooting at grocery store
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a West Valley City grocery store late Sunday night. Several witnesses called 911 to report the shooting at Anaya's Market, 4122 S. 4000 West, just before 11 p.m., said Roxeanne Vainuku, West Valley City Police Department public information officer.
ksl.com
Ogden teacher killed in accidental shooting, district officials confirm
OGDEN — Ogden School District officials confirmed on Sunday that a woman shot and killed over the weekend was a teacher at Highland Junior High. Jaycee Gray Trivino, an art teacher at the school, died after the shooting about 1 a.m. Saturday near 31st Street and Adams Avenue in Ogden.
ksl.com
Man shot, killed by officers in Herriman standoff after he 'opened fire,' police say
HERRIMAN — A shelter-in-place order ended late Sunday after police say they shot and killed a man in Herriman when he "opened fire" on officers while they started evacuating nearby residents. Earlier Sunday evening, the Herriman Police Department sent out an emergency alert ordering residents to shelter in place...
kjzz.com
Experts say gun owners may be tried criminally for not keeping weapons secure
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police are still investigating how a 3-year-old boy got a hold of a loaded gun and accidently shot and killed himself. The tragedy happened last week in Taylorsville. According to police, both parents were home at the time of the accidental shooting. It’s not...
KSLTV
Orem shooting caught on video as police search for shooter
OREM, UTAH — It was a terrifying scene for residents of an Orem student apartment complex as people ran for their lives after gunfire on the third floor early Saturday morning. “I thought they were fireworks at the time that someone set off in the hallway,” said Ryan Busi...
KSLTV
No driver or occupant found in rollover car crash in Willard Sunday
WILLARD, Utah — Willard City Fire Department said there was no occupants found near a car that ended up in a canal. They said they found a single vehicle rolled over on the west side of Interstate 15. When crews arrived they did not find any occupants. After a...
Family of Utah man thankful he survived extreme crash in Bountiful
A truly heartbreaking car accident in Bountiful late Friday night left an 18-year-old dead and another man facing a long recovery.
KSLTV
Woman was killed in a shooting that is being investigated as homikcide
SALT LAKE CITY — A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning, police are investigating her death as a homicide. It started at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 when Salt Lake City police responded to a shooting near 300 South West Temple. \. The shooting...
One dead after accidental shooting in Ogden, police say
One person died due to an accidental shooting in Ogden early Saturday morning, according to the Ogden Police Dept.
KSLTV
2 charged in ‘Western-style shootout,’ including man once arrested for shooting young girl
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two men who were injured in what prosecutors described as a “Western-style shootout” with each other outside a crowded apartment complex will soon be co-defendants in court. Timothy Roy Begay Jr., 18, of West Valley City, and Enrique Soto-Bernabe, 27, of West...
