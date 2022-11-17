Police: woman driving Amazon truck stole packages from Brooklyn residence

The NYPD is looking for a woman who delivered for Amazon accused of stealing packages in Brooklyn.

Officials say the woman drove an Amazon delivery truck to a home near 58 Street and 13th Avenue at around 3 p.m. on Oct. 29.

She allegedly got out of the truck and grabbed packages that were already delivered to the home.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, said the driver dropped off one package but took three other boxes from a designer outlet that were sitting on his porch.

The boxes contained two dresses and shirt for him and his wife to wear to their daughter's wedding. He said the theft totaled $1,400.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News showed the suspect taking her time and looking through everything. Without skipping a beat, she strolled away with the three packages, made one more delivery and then headed back to the truck.

"I was very upset and frustrated, we couldn't find those items anymore," the victim said.

But the ordeal wasn't over yet, later that same day, the victim said he got an email about stolen items that ended up in Bergen County, New Jersey.

"Those clothing items were returned to the original store and an electronic gift card was issued," the victim said.

The woman was last seen wearing an Amazon vest with an orange hooded sweatshirt and orange sneakers.

A spokesperson with Amazon released the following statement:

"We've reached out to apologize to the customer and help replace the stolen items. We've identified the driver involved and they are no longer delivering packages for Amazon. We're also coordinating with the NYPD to assist as they continue to investigate."

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

