Duke basketball: Voters punish Blue Devils for loss to Kansas
Duke basketball began the season at No. 7 in the AP Top 25. And the Blue Devils remained in that spot last Monday after going 2-0 via blowout wins at home over Jacksonville and USC Upstate to tip off the Jon Scheyer era on a positive note. But Duke experienced...
11-year-old Hailey Brooks killed at Raleigh Christmas Parade, multiple sources confirm to WRAL News
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News has learned 11-year-old Hailey Brooks died after getting hit by a pickup truck during this past weekend's Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to multiple sources. Hailey Brooks was dancing in Saturday's parade with CC & Company Dance Complex. She was struck and killed by an...
N.C. A&T ordered to pay nearly $2 million because of increased number of out-of-state student enrollments
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is being penalized and fined. This is because they enrolled too many out-of-state freshmen students in the last two school years. N.C. A&T has to forfeit nearly 2 million dollars of its current budget. The UNC System voted and made the...
4 killed in head-on collision in North Carolina, including 2 teenagers
The Highway Patrol said alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.
Incident cancels Raleigh Christmas Parade, police and EMS responding
Police and EMS are responding to an incident at the Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to CBS 17 crews at the scene.
cbs17
Man shot, killed in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot and killed in Durham, according to police. This happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Gary Street. Police said when they got to the scene, they found the victim who was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced...
cbs17
Durham police investigating deadly shooting near Durham Technical Community College
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is currently in an active investigation after a man was fatally shot near Durham Technical Community College on Tuesday night. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sima Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and found one man who had been...
Popular downtown restaurant gets ‘B’ grade: Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 15)
One downtown Raleigh restaurant was reinspected this week, but still scored a B.
Man killed in Durham overnight shooting
Police say they were called to the 300 block of Gary Street around 11:45 p.m.
Girl taken to hospital after being hurt in Raleigh Christmas Parade
RALEIGH, N.C. — First responders were attending to a call on the Raleigh Christmas Parade route on Saturday morning. Around 10:25, the parade was stalled as police and medics responded to the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Boylan Avenue. A girl who was dancing was hurt. The girl was...
jocoreport.com
Driver Dies In Head On Collision
Around 11:30am Monday, authorities said a westbound Ford Expedition SUV traveled into the eastbound lanes of US 70, just east of the Johnston County line, and struck a Chevrolet pickup truck head on. The unidentified driver of the pickup truck died at the scene. The SUV driver was transported to...
2 North Carolina men wanted on 26 charges for shooting woman, sheriff says
Investigators say witnesses told them the woman was in a vehicle when she was shot. Another 26 year old passenger, a toddler and infant were also in the vehicle.
cbs17
Fire forces evacuation of Raleigh hotel; 60+ fire crews respond to high-rise blaze
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — About 30 people were evacuated from a hotel near Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh after a fire broke out Sunday night, officials said. The blaze was reported just after 9:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn at 3912 Arrow Drive, which is off Glenwood Avenue at the Interstate 440 interchange.
‘Complete shock’: Woman drives around North Carolina for 2 months with $653K lottery ticket in passenger seat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro for more than a month not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $530,000 was sitting beside her, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “I didn’t know I won,” Edwards said. “I was riding around with it for two months with no […]
State will not seek death penalty against man accused of fatal shooting at Speedway Gas Station in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The state will not seek the death penalty against the man accused of shooting and killing a Speedway Gas Station employee. FOX8 is told Avion Bell, of Greensboro, still faces a first-degree murder charge following the death of 72-year-old Patricia grant in July 2021. Grant was a mother, grandmother, sister and […]
Victims identified in deadly Raleigh crash that shut down part of I-440
The crash took place by the New Bern exit where police say two people are dead following a head on collision. The area has since reopened.
Missing 9-year-old boy found safe near Wendell after spending night in a camper
The missing 9-year-old boy in Wake County was found safe just before noon after more than 24 hours of searching.
cbs17
Police accuse Sanford woman of shooting gun in high school parking lot
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford woman accused of firing a gun in the Lee County High School parking lot after pointing it at another woman is in police custody, authorities say. The Sanford Police Department said Thursday that 37-year-old Marie Shavone Debrow faces four charges in connection with...
Cary family out thousands of dollars after paying for rental home sight unseen
RENTAL WARNING: Don't let the market pressure you into paying up for a rental you have not seen in person.
WBTM
Danville Police Investigating Wednesday Night Shooting
The Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Piney Forest Road on Wednesday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 8:30. An adult male victim was located at the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper torso and...
