The Independent

Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty

A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
Markets Insider

Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms

Bitcoin investors have pulled tokens from centralized exchanges at a record rate since the collapse of FTX, says Glassnode. The blockchain analytics firm said bitcoin outflows to self-custody hit a rate of 106,000 bitcoin per month. "The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behaviour...
techaiapp.com

GBTC Manager Insists the ‘Holdings of Grayscale’s Digital Asset Products Are Safe and Secure’ – Bitcoin News

On Nov. 18, 2022, at 5:47 p.m. (ET), Grayscale Investments’ official Twitter account shared information on the safety and security associated with Grayscale’s digital asset products. The update from Grayscale follows the recent FTX collapse that has shaken crypto investors, and Digital Currency Group’s (DCG) Genesis pausing the firm’s lending unit in terms of withdrawals and new loan originations.
US News and World Report

Coinbase Bonds Dragged Lower as Crypto Market Slumps

(Reuters) -Coinbase Global's bonds have fallen heavily, and its shares have hit record lows, as investors ditched crypto following rival FTX's collapse earlier this month. The crypto exchange's note due 2031 was trading at 51 cents on the dollar on Tuesday, down from its August peak of 68.50, with yields - that trade inversely to price - jumping to 13.1%, according to Refinitiv data.
bitcoinist.com

Binance Surpasses Coinbase To Become Largest Bitcoin Reserve Holder

Data shows Binance has now surpassed Coinbase to become the exchange with the largest Bitcoin reserve in the market. Bitcoin Reserve Of Crypto Exchange Binance Has Shot Up Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, Binance has become the largest BTC reserve holder for the first...
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Whales are ‘Rapidly’ Accumulating $ETH As Crypto Prices Drop, Says Analytics Firm

Ethereum ($ETH) whale and shark addresses are reportedly “rapidly” accumulating the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization at a time in which cryptocurrency prices have taken a bearish turn. According to cryptocurrency analytics firm Santiment, Ethereum wallets with between 100 and 100,000 $ETH in their wallets have been increasing...
cryptoglobe.com

$BTC: Crypto Analyst Says “It’s a Bitcoin Miner Bloodbath”

On Monday (21 November 2022), Charles Edwards, Co-Founder of digital asset management firm Capriole Investments, took a closer look at the Bitcoin mining industry in the wake of a very painful crypto bear market that started one year ago. Edwards took to Twitter earlier today to say:. “It’s a Bitcoin...
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Nov. 21: XRP, MATIC buck top 10 sell off

The cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $15.1 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $781.5 billion, down 1.9% over the reporting period. Bitcoin’s market cap fell 2% to $302.5 billion from $308.8 billion, Ethereum’s fell 3.3% to $132.6 billion from $137.1 billion. The...
Washington Examiner

New York Fed announces test of digital dollar with major banks

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York and major banks will launch a three-month test of a digital dollar in hopes of studying its feasibility. The initiative was announced by the regional Federal Reserve bank and nearly a dozen financial institutions on Tuesday. A news release referred to the experiment as a “proof-of-concept project” in which the banks will work with the Fed’s New York Innovation Center to simulate digital money representing the deposits of their own customers and settle them through simulated Fed reserves on a distributed ledger.
securities.io

Grayscale Discount Reaches Record Highs as Market Uncertainty Lingers

Grayscale, the world’s largest crypto fund manager, has been caught in a likely financial crisis amidst the FTX collapse, and the suspension of loan originations and redemptions by Genesis Trading, Grayscale’s sister firm. Grayscale and Genesis trading are both subsidiaries of Digital Currency Group (DCG). Grayscale launched its...
ihodl.com

Ethereum's Buterin Blasts Singapore's Crypto Regulatory Framework

Singapore's approach to become a blockchain hub, while striking down the crypto market is a "weird thing," Bloomberg reports, citing Ethereum Co-Founder, Vitalik Buterin. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. He noted that in reality, digital currencies play a...
Investopedia

Amid FTX Collapse, Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust Hits Record-Low Discount

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) fell to a record 43% discount to the value of its underlying bitcoin assets after the collapse of FTX. GBTC, which allows investors to gain bitcoin exposure without investing directly, has seen a decline in recent months, which has worsened after FTX collapsed. In September 2013, Grayscale launched the GBTC Bitcoin tracker fund, which is owned by the Digital Currency Group (DGC), which also owns Genesis. Earlier this week, due to the FTX fiasco Genesis reportedly sought a $1 billion rescue fund before suspending withdrawals from its platform. Interestingly, the Digital Currency Group also owns CoinDesk, which broke the news about the poor financial health of FTX.

