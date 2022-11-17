Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty
A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms
Bitcoin investors have pulled tokens from centralized exchanges at a record rate since the collapse of FTX, says Glassnode. The blockchain analytics firm said bitcoin outflows to self-custody hit a rate of 106,000 bitcoin per month. "The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behaviour...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Says End of Market Meltdown in Sight, Details Bitcoin, Solana and FTT Price Targets
A crypto trader known for accurately predicting the previous market crash earlier this year thinks the current digital asset price downtick is “far from over.”. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo warns his 604,900 Twitter followers that the next leg down for crypto is “incoming.”. Capo predicts that...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Disgraced Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Moves $93,353,985 in Ethereum-Based Altcoins Into Single Wallet
Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed crypto trading firm Alameda Research appears to be consolidating crypto assets into a single wallet. The firm has steadily accumulated $93,353,985 worth of Ethereum-based altcoins into just one address in recent days, according to the on-chain analytics company Nansen. The bulk of the altcoins are denominated...
techaiapp.com
GBTC Manager Insists the ‘Holdings of Grayscale’s Digital Asset Products Are Safe and Secure’ – Bitcoin News
On Nov. 18, 2022, at 5:47 p.m. (ET), Grayscale Investments’ official Twitter account shared information on the safety and security associated with Grayscale’s digital asset products. The update from Grayscale follows the recent FTX collapse that has shaken crypto investors, and Digital Currency Group’s (DCG) Genesis pausing the firm’s lending unit in terms of withdrawals and new loan originations.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts End of BTC Bear Market – Here’s His Target
The crypto strategist who accurately called Bitcoin’s (BTC) bottom in 2018 is unveiling the price level that he thinks would mark the end of the bear market. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 214,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is “pretty bloody close to a bottom.”. “I still think...
Coinbase plunges as FTX chaos spreads further into the crypto market
Coinbase shares dropped 6% Thursday, as the FTX fallout continues to spread. About a year ago, Coinbase had a valuation of $85 billion, but shares of the crypto firm have crashed more than 80% this year. FTX's collapse has shaken confidence in the crypto sector that was already in the...
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ripple (XRP), Polkadot (DOT), Algorand (ALGO)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market had barely survived the Terra collapse before the FTX contagion crippled the already stuttering recovery of the sector. Crypto tokens like XRP, DOT, and SHIB struggle to rise, while a few tokens like ALGO registered gains on Nov 18. The FTX collapse...
US News and World Report
Coinbase Bonds Dragged Lower as Crypto Market Slumps
(Reuters) -Coinbase Global's bonds have fallen heavily, and its shares have hit record lows, as investors ditched crypto following rival FTX's collapse earlier this month. The crypto exchange's note due 2031 was trading at 51 cents on the dollar on Tuesday, down from its August peak of 68.50, with yields - that trade inversely to price - jumping to 13.1%, according to Refinitiv data.
bitcoinist.com
Binance Surpasses Coinbase To Become Largest Bitcoin Reserve Holder
Data shows Binance has now surpassed Coinbase to become the exchange with the largest Bitcoin reserve in the market. Bitcoin Reserve Of Crypto Exchange Binance Has Shot Up Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, Binance has become the largest BTC reserve holder for the first...
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Whales are ‘Rapidly’ Accumulating $ETH As Crypto Prices Drop, Says Analytics Firm
Ethereum ($ETH) whale and shark addresses are reportedly “rapidly” accumulating the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization at a time in which cryptocurrency prices have taken a bearish turn. According to cryptocurrency analytics firm Santiment, Ethereum wallets with between 100 and 100,000 $ETH in their wallets have been increasing...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Crypto Analyst Says “It’s a Bitcoin Miner Bloodbath”
On Monday (21 November 2022), Charles Edwards, Co-Founder of digital asset management firm Capriole Investments, took a closer look at the Bitcoin mining industry in the wake of a very painful crypto bear market that started one year ago. Edwards took to Twitter earlier today to say:. “It’s a Bitcoin...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Nov. 21: XRP, MATIC buck top 10 sell off
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $15.1 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $781.5 billion, down 1.9% over the reporting period. Bitcoin’s market cap fell 2% to $302.5 billion from $308.8 billion, Ethereum’s fell 3.3% to $132.6 billion from $137.1 billion. The...
Washington Examiner
New York Fed announces test of digital dollar with major banks
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York and major banks will launch a three-month test of a digital dollar in hopes of studying its feasibility. The initiative was announced by the regional Federal Reserve bank and nearly a dozen financial institutions on Tuesday. A news release referred to the experiment as a “proof-of-concept project” in which the banks will work with the Fed’s New York Innovation Center to simulate digital money representing the deposits of their own customers and settle them through simulated Fed reserves on a distributed ledger.
securities.io
Grayscale Discount Reaches Record Highs as Market Uncertainty Lingers
Grayscale, the world’s largest crypto fund manager, has been caught in a likely financial crisis amidst the FTX collapse, and the suspension of loan originations and redemptions by Genesis Trading, Grayscale’s sister firm. Grayscale and Genesis trading are both subsidiaries of Digital Currency Group (DCG). Grayscale launched its...
ihodl.com
Ethereum's Buterin Blasts Singapore's Crypto Regulatory Framework
Singapore's approach to become a blockchain hub, while striking down the crypto market is a "weird thing," Bloomberg reports, citing Ethereum Co-Founder, Vitalik Buterin. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. He noted that in reality, digital currencies play a...
dailyhodl.com
Blockchain Analysis Firm Issues Alert, Says Over $60,000,000 in Crypto Stolen From FTX on the Move
Market intelligence firm Chainalysis warns that the bad actor responsible for draining funds from FTX is relocating $60 million worth of crypto assets. Chainalysis issued the alert over the weekend, encouraging crypto exchanges to be on the lookout should the hacker attempt to cash out. According to the blockchain analysis...
Investopedia
Amid FTX Collapse, Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust Hits Record-Low Discount
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) fell to a record 43% discount to the value of its underlying bitcoin assets after the collapse of FTX. GBTC, which allows investors to gain bitcoin exposure without investing directly, has seen a decline in recent months, which has worsened after FTX collapsed. In September 2013, Grayscale launched the GBTC Bitcoin tracker fund, which is owned by the Digital Currency Group (DGC), which also owns Genesis. Earlier this week, due to the FTX fiasco Genesis reportedly sought a $1 billion rescue fund before suspending withdrawals from its platform. Interestingly, the Digital Currency Group also owns CoinDesk, which broke the news about the poor financial health of FTX.
