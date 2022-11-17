ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
silverscreenandroll.com

Even LeBron James thinks Anthony Davis is back

From the moment the team left Orlando in 2020, Lakers fans have longed for the return of Bubble Anthony Davis. A thoroughly dominant force, AD controlled the game on both ends of the court and looked like the star of the future for the franchise. Injuries and inconsistent play have...
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers reportedly not discussing any Kyrie Irving trade with Nets

The ever-shifting nature of the NBA means so much can change in such a short time. Only a handful of months ago, it felt inevitable that Kyrie Irving would be a Laker. But for a variety of reasons, basically all of them off the court, Kyrie is about as undesired as anyone in the league right now.
silverscreenandroll.com

LeBron James, Anthony Davis want Vin Diesel to flip a car off ‘Staples Center’

Hollywood stars appearing courtside are a very common occurrence during Lakers games, but that doesn’t make those sightings any less fascinating when they happen. The regulars like Flea, Jack Nicholson, and even Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis don’t quite turn the head, but it’s the rare ones that draw the attention of even the players.
