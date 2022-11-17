ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Jethro Tull

By Jacob Uitti
 5 days ago
What a name—Jethro Tull.

It both slinks off the tongue and seemingly has no meaning at all.

But there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to the moniker of this English-born rock group. And how does an 18th-century British agriculturist fit into the meaning of the band’s name?

Let’s dive in and find out.

Band Origins

The U.K. group was formed in 1967, first playing blues rock, and jazz fusion. Soon, though, the group began delving into hard rock and even classical music, creating a “progressive rock” sound.

Today, the band’s frontman, lead singer, and only constant member in its 50-plus-year history, Ian Anderson, a multi-instrumentalist who plays flute and acoustic guitar.

Jethro Tull released its debut album, This Way, in 1968, and that album’s following, the 1969 offering, Stand Up, earned it commercial success, hitting No. 1 in the U.K. The 1971 LP, Aqualung, began to showcase its “prog rock” sensibilities and earned the group more success.

The band continued to tour until 2011 and it released its final album of new material in 1999 with J-Tull Dot Com, as well as a 2003 Christmas album. But then in 2022, Jethro Tull released The Zealot Gene, the group’s first new studio album in 19 years and the first with original songs in 23.

The Band’s Name

In the early days of most bands, names can be hard to both find and agree upon. Jethro Tull was no exception.

At first, the group of musicians had difficulty getting gigs and the band took to changing its name often in order to play the London club circuit. Early options included Navy Blue, Ian Henderson’s Bag o’ Nails, and Candy Coloured Rain.

Band names were often given to the group by their booking agent’s staff. One of those staff members, though, was a history buff and eventually gave the group the moniker, Jethro Tull, which was also the name of an 18th-century agriculturist. That name stuck because, in part, the group used it the first time a club manager liked their show enough to invite them back to play his club.

Jethro Toe

Hilariously, the band recorded a session with producer Derek Lawrence, which spawned the single, “Sunshine Day.” The B-side was “Aeroplane,” a cover of a John Evan Band song. That work was released in 1968 on MGM Records, miscredited to “Jethro Toe.”

The band’s frontman, Anderson, has since wondered whether the mistake was created as a way to avoid paying royalties to the band.

Jethro Tull, the Person

Jethro Tull, the person, was born in 1674. He was an English agriculturist from Berkshire who, scholars say, helped to bring the British Agricultural Revolution to the country in the 18th century.

He is credited with developing a horse-drawn seed drill in 1701 that sowed seeds in neat rows. Later, he developed a horse-drawn hoe. His methods were adopted by many and helped to set the foundations for modern agriculture.

His father was Jethro Tull, Sr.

Courtesy Chipster PR and Consulting

Wayne Andrew Ellis
3d ago

Saw them at Winterland, SF, in 73, with them sandwiched between ZZ Top, and Ten Years After... Didn't get much better than that....

Mike Bender
4d ago

Their first album was call “This Was” not “This Way”. Nice job editors.

Vollig Nackt
4d ago

I saw Ian and Martin and the rest of them play 2x in England and a half dozen times in the states. the early gigs were amazing - more rock than quintessential Tull, but they were certainly in their element even then. I used tonhave a complete collection of Tull albums - every one of them - until a house fire. The insurance company paid me a grand total of $78 for the lot; $3 for each of the 26 albums in my collection. I still like to listen to their music. It definitely shows the focus and talent required to produce good music and also shows that that art can be found almost nowhere else on the planet. Though I always questioned why Ian sponsored that group from like Thailand or something... I never saw the talent there that apparently Ian did...

