Danny Elfman Shares First Track Off Soundtrack for Upcoming Netflix Film ‘White Noise’

Danny Elfman has shared the first song from his score for the upcoming Netflix film White Noise, out Dec. 30, titled “Dual Lecture.”

The film adaptation, based on Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel, is directed by Noah Baumbach and stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith, and André 3000, among others. White Noise follows the story of a family upended following a nearby chemical leak, dubbed “The Airborne Toxic Event,” which releases a noxious black cloud over the area.

Accompanying the film is the White Noise soundtrack, composed by Elfman, whose past score credits include Tim Burton films like Pee Wee’s Big Adventure and The Nightmare Before Christmas, along with films like Dick Tracy, Batman, and more.

In 2021, Elfman released a new solo album Big Mess, followed by a remix album of 21 tracks, Bigger. Messier., featuring Iggy Pop, Trent Reznor, HEALTH, Xiu Xiu, and more, released fall of 2022. “At the onset of the Bigger. Messier., I asked the same thing of every artist: ‘express me through your own eyes,’” said Elfman in a statement on the remix album. “Not only was I surprised at the artists that wanted to participate, but completely blown away by what everyone contributed.”

He added, “There’s a tremendous amount of diversity represented throughout, and I couldn’t be more excited to announce the record with Iggy’s version of ‘Kick Me,’ which not only serves as a reinvention of the song vocally but instrumentally as well. This record became such an enjoyment of experimentation and relinquishing control of my own work in a way that I’ve never done before.”

Elfman recently picked up a 2023 Grammy nomination for Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package for the album, along with nominations for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for “Main Titles” from the 2022 Marvel film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Photo: Silvia Grav / BB Gun Press