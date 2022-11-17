ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Tony Romo On Sunday

Dallas Cowboys fans are currently enjoying their blowout over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are thrashing the Vikings, 37-3, on the road on Sunday. Cowboys fans are not loving one in-game prediction from Tony Romo, though. The former Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster believes that both offensive...
Russell Wilson takes petty wristband beef with Seahawks to the next level

Russell Wilson has taken his wristband-inspired beef with Pete Carroll to a whole new level during a Denver Broncos press conference. While in Seattle, Russell Wilson was no stranger to one certain descriptor: corny. Everything from “Mr. Unlimited” to imitating run-throughs came across as a little corny, but it was unapologetically Russ, so it seemed.
NFL World Furious With Terrible Penalty On Sunday

Bad penalty calls are always frustrating to watch, but they're especially annoying when the referee appears to fall for a player who's acting. A terrible unnecessary roughness penalty was called in the Jets at Patriots game on Sunday. The referee appeared to fall for an acting job. NFL fans have...
Fantasy Football Week 12 Waiver Wire and FAAB Advice: Players to Target, Stash & Drop (2022)

Waiver Wire and FAAB Advice is brought to you by No House Advantage, where you can bet on player Over/Under props legally in over 30 US states! Play in PICK ‘EM contests against other people for BIG CASH PRIZES or test your skills VS THE HOUSE to win up to 21x your bet! Sign up now and receive a first deposit match up to $50 with promo code PROS2022.
Raiders Fans React To Latest Derek Carr Rumor Thanks To ESPN

Losing often brings out the worst in terms of coverage for a sports team. Right now, the Las Vegas Raiders and their frustrated signal-caller Derek Carr sit at 2-7. It’s far from where this team was during training camp, with sky-high expectations. As a result, much speculation, conjecture, and “rumors” have begun to prop up recently regarding Carr’s future. Most recently, ESPN’s Dan Graziano added fuel to the fire.
Broncos waive veteran RB Melvin Gordon

Melvin Gordon's run in Denver is over. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Broncos waived the veteran running back, per sources informed of the situation. The team later confirmed the move. Cutting Gordon comes after another mistake-filled game in which the running back again fumbled near the...
Three Cardinals Out, Three Questionable vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals have released their final injury report for Week 11 vs. the San Francisco 49ers, and three players have already been ruled out of action. Zach Ertz, Byron Murphy and D.J. Humphries will not playing in Mexico City, as all three starters are out for Monday Night Football.
Mind-blowing Kirk Cousins-Aaron Rodgers stat proves who truly owns clutch gene

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins continues to prove he’s one of the best clutch performers in the NFL, even better than Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers. A wild stat about Cousins and Rodgers is recently going viral, with the numbers showing how the Vikings QB is actually outshining the Packers icon when it comes to playing in crunch time. According to the stat from NFL Reddit, Cousins now has three games this season where Minnesota won after trailing by 10 or more points in the fourth quarter. For his part, Rodgers has the same number, albeit for his WHOLE career so far.
Lions Star Is Expected To Miss The Thanksgiving Game

The Detroit Lions face the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving this Thursday and hope to build off of their current momentum from yesterday's win over the Giants. Unfortunately, one key player won't be joining them for the big game. Lions star cornerback Jeff Okudah suffered a concussion against the Giants yesterday....
NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Chiefs leap to No. 1 for first time all season; Cowboys hit a new high

Welcome back to the big chair, Big Red. For the first time this season, Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs sit atop the NFL Power Rankings. The Chiefs jumped the Eagles after another masterful performance from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce sparked a comeback win over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Confession time: Island-game masterpieces are a bit of a cheat code 'round these parts.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) questionable for MNF versus 49ers

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray has been labeled as questionable for the Cardinals' Mexico City showdown versus the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. Murray first suffered a hamstring injury in Arizona's Week 9 loss to Seattle, and while he was able to play through it in that game, the injury was enough to keep him out of last week's contest versus the Los Angeles Rams. Coming into this week's game, Murray was still listed as a limited participant in all three practices, and with his questionable designation we'll have to wait until closer to game time to know whether he'll be able to return to the field in Mexico City.
