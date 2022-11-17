Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins continues to prove he’s one of the best clutch performers in the NFL, even better than Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers. A wild stat about Cousins and Rodgers is recently going viral, with the numbers showing how the Vikings QB is actually outshining the Packers icon when it comes to playing in crunch time. According to the stat from NFL Reddit, Cousins now has three games this season where Minnesota won after trailing by 10 or more points in the fourth quarter. For his part, Rodgers has the same number, albeit for his WHOLE career so far.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO