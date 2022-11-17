Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes threw one of the coolest passes of his career and NFL fans were in awe
Patrick Mahomes has already made a ton of memorable throws during his still young NFL career, throws that have had NFL fans in awe of his ridiculous abilities. He can just make the impossible look really easy. Well, Mahomes did it again Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers when...
Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Tony Romo On Sunday
Dallas Cowboys fans are currently enjoying their blowout over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are thrashing the Vikings, 37-3, on the road on Sunday. Cowboys fans are not loving one in-game prediction from Tony Romo, though. The former Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster believes that both offensive...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Russell Wilson takes petty wristband beef with Seahawks to the next level
Russell Wilson has taken his wristband-inspired beef with Pete Carroll to a whole new level during a Denver Broncos press conference. While in Seattle, Russell Wilson was no stranger to one certain descriptor: corny. Everything from “Mr. Unlimited” to imitating run-throughs came across as a little corny, but it was unapologetically Russ, so it seemed.
NFL World Furious With Terrible Penalty On Sunday
Bad penalty calls are always frustrating to watch, but they're especially annoying when the referee appears to fall for a player who's acting. A terrible unnecessary roughness penalty was called in the Jets at Patriots game on Sunday. The referee appeared to fall for an acting job. NFL fans have...
NFL Odds: Cowboys vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 11/20/2022
The NFC throne could be up for grabs as the Dallas Cowboys will look to avenge last weekend’s loss as they go to battle with the Minnesota Vikings. With that being said, let’s take an exclusive look at our NFL odds series where our Cowboys-Vikings prediction and pick will be revealed.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Bengals, Patriots climb; Vikings, Giants, Jets stumble for Week 12
Week 11 in the NFL changed a few things for the strongest playoff contenders, while some of the bad teams, surprising or not, continued their season-long frustrations. There was no shakeup at the tippy top, but enough to add a little extra drama to the NFC and AFC playoff races.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 12 Waiver Wire and FAAB Advice: Players to Target, Stash & Drop (2022)
Yardbarker
Raiders Fans React To Latest Derek Carr Rumor Thanks To ESPN
Losing often brings out the worst in terms of coverage for a sports team. Right now, the Las Vegas Raiders and their frustrated signal-caller Derek Carr sit at 2-7. It’s far from where this team was during training camp, with sky-high expectations. As a result, much speculation, conjecture, and “rumors” have begun to prop up recently regarding Carr’s future. Most recently, ESPN’s Dan Graziano added fuel to the fire.
NFL
Broncos waive veteran RB Melvin Gordon
Melvin Gordon's run in Denver is over. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Broncos waived the veteran running back, per sources informed of the situation. The team later confirmed the move. Cutting Gordon comes after another mistake-filled game in which the running back again fumbled near the...
Three Cardinals Out, Three Questionable vs. 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals have released their final injury report for Week 11 vs. the San Francisco 49ers, and three players have already been ruled out of action. Zach Ertz, Byron Murphy and D.J. Humphries will not playing in Mexico City, as all three starters are out for Monday Night Football.
Mind-blowing Kirk Cousins-Aaron Rodgers stat proves who truly owns clutch gene
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins continues to prove he’s one of the best clutch performers in the NFL, even better than Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers. A wild stat about Cousins and Rodgers is recently going viral, with the numbers showing how the Vikings QB is actually outshining the Packers icon when it comes to playing in crunch time. According to the stat from NFL Reddit, Cousins now has three games this season where Minnesota won after trailing by 10 or more points in the fourth quarter. For his part, Rodgers has the same number, albeit for his WHOLE career so far.
Lions Star Is Expected To Miss The Thanksgiving Game
The Detroit Lions face the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving this Thursday and hope to build off of their current momentum from yesterday's win over the Giants. Unfortunately, one key player won't be joining them for the big game. Lions star cornerback Jeff Okudah suffered a concussion against the Giants yesterday....
NFL
Matt Rhule reflects on tenure with Panthers: 'It didn't end the way I wanted it to, but I'm proud I never lost the locker room'
The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule after a 1-4 start to the 2022 campaign ending just over two years of dismal output. Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Tuesday, Rhule said the one area he wishes he would have been better at early in his tenure was building club camaraderie.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Chiefs leap to No. 1 for first time all season; Cowboys hit a new high
Welcome back to the big chair, Big Red. For the first time this season, Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs sit atop the NFL Power Rankings. The Chiefs jumped the Eagles after another masterful performance from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce sparked a comeback win over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Confession time: Island-game masterpieces are a bit of a cheat code 'round these parts.
NFL
NFL Week 11 heroes: Travis Kelce, Marcus Jones and Mike McCarthy among Sunday's biggest stars
Andy Dalton told the critics -- like me -- to pipe down by offering up near perfection in the Saints' 27-20 win over the Rams. Completing 21 of 25 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns against the defending Super Bowl champs? Not too shabby, even though Los Angeles is scuffling through a serious hangover season.
NFL
Kyle Shanahan on 49ers' win in Mexico City: 'One of the coolest experiences I've ever been a part of'
The San Francisco 49ers were designated the road team for Monday night's 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City, but Estadio Azteca teemed with Niners fans who buzzed from start to finish during the blowout. "I love San Francisco, but if we couldn't be there, I'd love to...
Buffalo WATCH: Bills Mafia Helping Dawson Knox & Teammates Travel Through Blizzard
The Buffalo Bills are facing an unprecedented blizzard in Western New York ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Cleveland Browns in Detroit at Ford Field. The Bills are still scheduled to fly out of Buffalo Niagara International Airport at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, though this will be easier said than ...
NFL
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson sets career kick-return TD record with 103-yarder against Bears
The NFL has a new kick-return king. Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson set a new career record on Sunday with his ninth kick return for a touchdown, breaking a tie with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington. The do-it-all weapon's record-breaking play came on a 103-yarder in Atlanta's 27-24 win...
NFL
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) questionable for MNF versus 49ers
Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray has been labeled as questionable for the Cardinals' Mexico City showdown versus the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. Murray first suffered a hamstring injury in Arizona's Week 9 loss to Seattle, and while he was able to play through it in that game, the injury was enough to keep him out of last week's contest versus the Los Angeles Rams. Coming into this week's game, Murray was still listed as a limited participant in all three practices, and with his questionable designation we'll have to wait until closer to game time to know whether he'll be able to return to the field in Mexico City.
