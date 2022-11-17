Read full article on original website
What to watch this Thanksgiving holiday weekend, from a new 'Knives Out' to 'Devotion'
This Thanksgiving weekend features new theatrical releases (led by 'Knives Out 2,' 'Devotion' and 'The Fabelmans'), plus at-home movie options.
Review: Tim Burton turns 'Wednesday' Addams into a gloriously goth 'Harriet the Spy' for Netflix
"Wednesday" may not be the Addams Family as its devotees know it best, but it's still a very passable teen supernatural drama.
‘The King’s Affection’ Becomes First K-Drama to Win an International Emmy
'The King's Affection' makes history as the first K-drama to win at the International Emmy's. The historical drama was praised for its gender-bender romance story as a Crown Prince works to hide her dangerous secret.
