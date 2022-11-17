Read full article on original website
Central MN man to serve eight years in incident involving bi-racial family
(Stearns County, MN)--A central Minnesota man will reportedly serve more than eight years in prison for crashing his vehicle into the home of a bi-racial family in central Minnesota. The incident took place in Cold Spring. According to court documents, Benton Beyer, 33, of Richmond, has been convicted of multiple felonies including second-degree assault motivated by bias. Authorities say Beyer used a large rock to hold down the accelerator of a stolen SUV, aimed it at the home, and fled the scene as it crashed in July 2021.
One person is injured in crash in Hudson Township in Douglas County
(Hudson Township, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says one person is injured following a crash over the weekend in Douglas County. According to the report, the crash took place on Saturday morning on I-94 in Hudson Township near Alexandria. A Kia Sorento, drive by Stacy Abens, 52, of Shakopee, was traveling...
One person dies in crash south of Glenwood
(Glenwood, MN)--We are learning that late last week Pope County Dispatch received a call reporting a semi vs pickup truck crash on County Rd 18 near Selnes Rd. south of Glenwood. The pickup was driven by 44-year-old Denis Zinke of Sauk Centre. Zinke was taken by ambulance to the Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood for his injuries.
Obituary- Arthur J. LeSuer, 78
Arthur J. LeSuer, 78 of Alexandria, died on Friday, November 18th. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 25th at the Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Friday. Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home...
