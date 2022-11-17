(Stearns County, MN)--A central Minnesota man will reportedly serve more than eight years in prison for crashing his vehicle into the home of a bi-racial family in central Minnesota. The incident took place in Cold Spring. According to court documents, Benton Beyer, 33, of Richmond, has been convicted of multiple felonies including second-degree assault motivated by bias. Authorities say Beyer used a large rock to hold down the accelerator of a stolen SUV, aimed it at the home, and fled the scene as it crashed in July 2021.

COLD SPRING, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO