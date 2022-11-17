Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
Fentanyl distribution suspect set for arraignment in Lyon County District Court
A man accused of transporting fentanyl across Lyon County earlier this year has an arraignment hearing Tuesday afternoon. Terry Don Cummings was arrested early this year after a traffic stop on the Kansas Turnpike, allegedly with around 200 counterfeit oxycontin pills in his possession. Cummings failed to appear at a preliminary hearing in September and a second hearing last month, but information posted on the state’s court portal indicates Cummings was incarcerated elsewhere when those hearings were planned.
KVOE
Hartford-Neosho Rapids Fire leads response on two incidents Monday
Lyon County District 5 handled two reported fires early Monday afternoon that developed within 30 minutes of each other. The first call was at Roads 120 and U shortly after 12:15 pm. Smoke was emanating from a combine, but Hartford-Neosho Rapids Fire Chief Greg Zumbrunn says there was no actual fire. Early indications are a mechanical issue was the cause of that incident.
WIBW
82-year-old driver arrested after slow-speed police chase through Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - An 82-year-old driver has been arrested after he led Carbondale officers on a slow-speed police chase. On Monday, Nov. 21, The Carbondale Police Department says officials announced an arrest that happened more than a week earlier. It said Vernon T. Coffee, 82, was arrested after a police chase ended in the 700 block of W 133rd St. near Carbondale.
WIBW
Carbondale Police make arrest after late-night disturbance
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Carbondale Police made an arrest after a late-night disturbance over the weekend. The Carbondale Police Department says that on Friday, Nov. 18, officials responded to an incident on W. Lawrence St. after reports of a disturbance. When officials arrived, they said they were able to take...
WIBW
Trial set for Topeka man accused of shooting 3 teenagers for allegedly stealing political signs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial date has been set for the man accused of shooting a group of teenagers who allegedly stole his political signs of former President Donald Trump on Halloween night in 2020. Robert Sinner was in court on Thursday, November 18 for a Criminal Assignment Docket...
WIBW
Junction City man behind bars for alleged attempted murder
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man is behind bars for an alleged early-morning attempted murder. The Junction City Police Department says Alexius B. Mims, 47, of Junction City, is behind bars after an alleged attempted murder early Sunday morning, Nov. 20. JCPD said that just after 7...
Man arrested after Junction City stabbing
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A man has been arrested, and another is in critical condition after a alleged stabbing in Junction City. Officers responded to a call regarding someone screaming for help around 7 a.m. in the 400 block of West 18th Street. When they arrived, a 31-year-old man was suffering from possible stab wound. […]
WIBW
Brothers arrested after three fires set in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two brothers were arrested over the weekend for allegedly setting three fires in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that on Saturday, Nov. 19, officials were called to the intersection of N. 11th and Bertrand St. with reports of three fires. When officials...
WIBW
One arrested after crashing stolen car into KHP patrol vehicle
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after crashing a stolen car into a Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle during a police chase in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS that on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, officials spotted a stolen vehicle being driven in Shawnee Co. The driver was identified as Austen T. Burris, 32, who had multiple warrants already.
WIBW
One person taken into custody Monday morning following incident in central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken into custody following an incident Monday morning in central Topeka, police said. Multiple police units were stationed near S.W. 21st and Van Buren as they responded to the incident. Streets in the immediate area were blocked to traffic as officers were on...
KVOE
Lyon County Game Warden now investigating second deer poaching incident this month
Already investigating one deer poaching incident, the Lyon County Game Warden’s Office is now investigating a second case since the start of the month. Warden Aaron Scheve says a deer was shot and killed Wednesday night near the intersection of Roads 170 and T, about two miles east of Emporia. Scheve says early indications are the hunter used a high-powered rifle and shot in the direction of Interstate 35 with vehicles on the highway at the time.
KVOE
Lyon County Commission to consider donation payment to Ignite Emporia
Lyon County commissioners have an action meeting Wednesday morning. The main order of business is possibly approving a $20,000 donation payment to Ignite Emporia, although commissioners will also look at a request for closing Americus’ Main Street between Broadway and Main for the town’s Christmas parade on Dec. 3.
KVOE
Saturday wreck in Chase County sends Missouri woman to Newman Regional Health for treatment
A Missouri woman was brought to Newman Regional Health for treatment after a wreck in Chase County on Saturday. Chase County Undersheriff Aaron Hoffman says the wreck was reported at the intersection of US Highway 50 and Road V just after 5 pm. Early indications are a vehicle driven by 51-year-old Leonard Graham was eastbound on US Highway 50 and was slowing to turn onto to Road V. Graham’s vehicle was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Kala Seevers of Odessa, Missouri, who was also eastbound.
Affidavit reveals witness testimony of argument that ended with a Topeka man shot in the neck
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recently released affidavit from the Topeka Police Department details witness testimony related to a man who was shot and killed earlier this year. Kirk Sexton, 34, of Topeka was shot and killed on July 17 in Central Topeka. Police identified the primary suspect in the case as Emmanuel Rashad Walker, 35 […]
KVOE
Appeal in Emporia aggravated battery case to take next steps forward in December
Larry Vaughn’s appeal on aggravated battery and other charges moved forward to a degree earlier this week. Lyon County Judge Lee Fowler approved the transfer of documents from Rick Meier, Vaughn’s prior attorney, to appeal attorney Nick Heiman during a hearing Wednesday. This means Vaughn’s motion to change his plea was pushed from this week to 1:30 pm Dec. 12.
Topeka man back in jail after fleeing from highway patrol
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man who was accused of intentionally setting a house on fire in 2021, and leaving a woman in critical condition in May of 2022 following a police chase is back in the crosshairs of the Topeka Police Department. Austen Taylor Burris was again being held in the Shawnee County Detention Center […]
16-year-old Ogden teen linked to 3 gas station break-ins
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – An Ogden teenager was arrested Thursday by police in relation to multiple break-ins for the same gas station. The Riley County Police Department reports that a 16-year-old male from Ogden was arrested for burglary, interference with a law enforcement officer and criminal damage to property after breaking in to the Ogden Casey’s […]
KVOE
Trash burn between Emporia and Reading destroys barn, contents after winds pick up speed
Authorities say a fire that initially was controlled between Emporia and Reading ultimately destroyed a barn and all its contents Monday. Firefighters from Emporia Rural, Reading and Hartford-Neosho Rapids joined Lyon County deputies at 2067 Road U after a structure fire was reported shortly after 4:20 pm. Deputy Brandon Early says a grass fire had spread to a nearby barn, destroying it before firefighters put the fire out.
Kansas City woman killed in head-on crash with semi
A 34-year-old woman from Kansas City, Missouri, was killed in a head-on crash in Geary County on late Saturday.
Police arrest 19-year-old woman for series of Kansas arson fires
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Several fires led to significant monetary damage to a Kansas print shop and ultimately, investigators tracked down a suspected serial arsonist. Just after 9p.m. Wednesday, Lawrence Police and Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical were called to the fire at 725 N 2nd Street, according to police spokesperson Laure McCabe. This report came amidst multiple reports of dumpster fires along North Second and Third Streets.
Comments / 0