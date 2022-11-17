ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KVOE

Fentanyl distribution suspect set for arraignment in Lyon County District Court

A man accused of transporting fentanyl across Lyon County earlier this year has an arraignment hearing Tuesday afternoon. Terry Don Cummings was arrested early this year after a traffic stop on the Kansas Turnpike, allegedly with around 200 counterfeit oxycontin pills in his possession. Cummings failed to appear at a preliminary hearing in September and a second hearing last month, but information posted on the state’s court portal indicates Cummings was incarcerated elsewhere when those hearings were planned.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Hartford-Neosho Rapids Fire leads response on two incidents Monday

Lyon County District 5 handled two reported fires early Monday afternoon that developed within 30 minutes of each other. The first call was at Roads 120 and U shortly after 12:15 pm. Smoke was emanating from a combine, but Hartford-Neosho Rapids Fire Chief Greg Zumbrunn says there was no actual fire. Early indications are a mechanical issue was the cause of that incident.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

82-year-old driver arrested after slow-speed police chase through Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - An 82-year-old driver has been arrested after he led Carbondale officers on a slow-speed police chase. On Monday, Nov. 21, The Carbondale Police Department says officials announced an arrest that happened more than a week earlier. It said Vernon T. Coffee, 82, was arrested after a police chase ended in the 700 block of W 133rd St. near Carbondale.
CARBONDALE, KS
WIBW

Carbondale Police make arrest after late-night disturbance

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Carbondale Police made an arrest after a late-night disturbance over the weekend. The Carbondale Police Department says that on Friday, Nov. 18, officials responded to an incident on W. Lawrence St. after reports of a disturbance. When officials arrived, they said they were able to take...
CARBONDALE, KS
WIBW

Junction City man behind bars for alleged attempted murder

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man is behind bars for an alleged early-morning attempted murder. The Junction City Police Department says Alexius B. Mims, 47, of Junction City, is behind bars after an alleged attempted murder early Sunday morning, Nov. 20. JCPD said that just after 7...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Man arrested after Junction City stabbing

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A man has been arrested, and another is in critical condition after a alleged stabbing in Junction City. Officers responded to a call regarding someone screaming for help around 7 a.m. in the 400 block of West 18th Street. When they arrived, a 31-year-old man was suffering from possible stab wound. […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Brothers arrested after three fires set in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two brothers were arrested over the weekend for allegedly setting three fires in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that on Saturday, Nov. 19, officials were called to the intersection of N. 11th and Bertrand St. with reports of three fires. When officials...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

One arrested after crashing stolen car into KHP patrol vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after crashing a stolen car into a Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle during a police chase in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS that on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, officials spotted a stolen vehicle being driven in Shawnee Co. The driver was identified as Austen T. Burris, 32, who had multiple warrants already.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Lyon County Game Warden now investigating second deer poaching incident this month

Already investigating one deer poaching incident, the Lyon County Game Warden’s Office is now investigating a second case since the start of the month. Warden Aaron Scheve says a deer was shot and killed Wednesday night near the intersection of Roads 170 and T, about two miles east of Emporia. Scheve says early indications are the hunter used a high-powered rifle and shot in the direction of Interstate 35 with vehicles on the highway at the time.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Lyon County Commission to consider donation payment to Ignite Emporia

Lyon County commissioners have an action meeting Wednesday morning. The main order of business is possibly approving a $20,000 donation payment to Ignite Emporia, although commissioners will also look at a request for closing Americus’ Main Street between Broadway and Main for the town’s Christmas parade on Dec. 3.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Saturday wreck in Chase County sends Missouri woman to Newman Regional Health for treatment

A Missouri woman was brought to Newman Regional Health for treatment after a wreck in Chase County on Saturday. Chase County Undersheriff Aaron Hoffman says the wreck was reported at the intersection of US Highway 50 and Road V just after 5 pm. Early indications are a vehicle driven by 51-year-old Leonard Graham was eastbound on US Highway 50 and was slowing to turn onto to Road V. Graham’s vehicle was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Kala Seevers of Odessa, Missouri, who was also eastbound.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Appeal in Emporia aggravated battery case to take next steps forward in December

Larry Vaughn’s appeal on aggravated battery and other charges moved forward to a degree earlier this week. Lyon County Judge Lee Fowler approved the transfer of documents from Rick Meier, Vaughn’s prior attorney, to appeal attorney Nick Heiman during a hearing Wednesday. This means Vaughn’s motion to change his plea was pushed from this week to 1:30 pm Dec. 12.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man back in jail after fleeing from highway patrol

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man who was accused of intentionally setting a house on fire in 2021, and leaving a woman in critical condition in May of 2022 following a police chase is back in the crosshairs of the Topeka Police Department. Austen Taylor Burris was again being held in the Shawnee County Detention Center […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

16-year-old Ogden teen linked to 3 gas station break-ins

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – An Ogden teenager was arrested Thursday by police in relation to multiple break-ins for the same gas station. The Riley County Police Department reports that a 16-year-old male from Ogden was arrested for burglary, interference with a law enforcement officer and criminal damage to property after breaking in to the Ogden Casey’s […]
OGDEN, KS
KVOE

Trash burn between Emporia and Reading destroys barn, contents after winds pick up speed

Authorities say a fire that initially was controlled between Emporia and Reading ultimately destroyed a barn and all its contents Monday. Firefighters from Emporia Rural, Reading and Hartford-Neosho Rapids joined Lyon County deputies at 2067 Road U after a structure fire was reported shortly after 4:20 pm. Deputy Brandon Early says a grass fire had spread to a nearby barn, destroying it before firefighters put the fire out.
EMPORIA, KS
Great Bend Post

Police arrest 19-year-old woman for series of Kansas arson fires

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Several fires led to significant monetary damage to a Kansas print shop and ultimately, investigators tracked down a suspected serial arsonist. Just after 9p.m. Wednesday, Lawrence Police and Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical were called to the fire at 725 N 2nd Street, according to police spokesperson Laure McCabe. This report came amidst multiple reports of dumpster fires along North Second and Third Streets.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy