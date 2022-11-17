Read full article on original website
Mexico v Poland: World Cup 2022 – live
Can Poland and ‘Lewangoalski’ start with a win or will Mexico prevail in their Group C opener? Join Barry Glendenning
KXLY
Things to know today: 268 dead, 151 missing in Indonesia quake; historic World Cup upset; ‘Jeopardy!’ crowns top champion
Today is Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Let’s get caught up. Here are today’s top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
‘The King’s Affection’ Becomes First K-Drama to Win an International Emmy
'The King's Affection' makes history as the first K-drama to win at the International Emmy's. The historical drama was praised for its gender-bender romance story as a Crown Prince works to hide her dangerous secret.
Thanksgiving week airport volume surpasses pre-pandemic level for first time as up to 55 million people brace for travel chaos as a cross country storm begins moving from the northwest
Millions of Thanksgiving travelers brace for a major storm to slide across the US this week as travel reaches higher than pre-pandemic levels. Airports have already seen 2,327,284 passengers passing through US airports on Monday, exceeding the 2,321,546 seen in 2019, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). The elevated...
US Navy probe: Iranian drone struck Israeli-linked tanker
The U.S. Navy says its investigators have concluded that an Iranian drone was used to bomb an oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire last week
