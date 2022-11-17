ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thanksgiving week airport volume surpasses pre-pandemic level for first time as up to 55 million people brace for travel chaos as a cross country storm begins moving from the northwest

Millions of Thanksgiving travelers brace for a major storm to slide across the US this week as travel reaches higher than pre-pandemic levels. Airports have already seen 2,327,284 passengers passing through US airports on Monday, exceeding the 2,321,546 seen in 2019, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). The elevated...
