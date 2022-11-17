ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

How to properly — and safely — defrost a frozen turkey for your holiday feast

Ah, Thanksgiving! Celebrated by millions, this storied holiday is full of food, family, football, history (explained here by Christina Ricci's always iconic Wednesday Addams) and parades. And it's capped off by tons of turkey and tons of leftovers. No matter if you're fixing a deep-fried turkey, a turducken, turkey breasts...

Comments / 0

Community Policy