Los Angeles County, CA

Lawyer: Driver who crashed into LASD recruits fell asleep

LOS ANGELES — Challenging the claims of L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva that a crash last week that injured a group of recruits on a training run in South Whittier was intentional, the attorney for the 22-year-old driver called it “a tragic accident” that occurred when the man fell asleep at the wheel while on his way to work.
SOUTH WHITTIER, CA

