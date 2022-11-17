Read full article on original website
Lawyer: Driver who crashed into LASD recruits fell asleep
LOS ANGELES — Challenging the claims of L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva that a crash last week that injured a group of recruits on a training run in South Whittier was intentional, the attorney for the 22-year-old driver called it “a tragic accident” that occurred when the man fell asleep at the wheel while on his way to work.
Video: Mo. police officers swim across cold pond to help firefighter save crashed vehicle's driver
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two St. Louis County police officers dove into cold pond water Monday afternoon after they saw a firefighter and the truck driver he was trying to rescue disappear underwater. A truck went into the pond in north St. Louis, and a firefighter with the...
