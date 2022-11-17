Read full article on original website
shelbycountypost.com
Hecate Energy announces winners of "Best of Shelby County" online contest
Hecate Energy announced today the winners of the inaugural community contest, “Best of Shelby County.”. The following winners, in eight different categories, will receive $1,000 after the Thanksgiving holiday. Best Breakfast – Grandma’s Pancake House. Best Pizza – Cagney’s Pizza King. Best Tenderloin – Chaperral...
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville Common Council welcomes three businesses to expanded riverfront district
The Shelbyville Common Council welcomed three new businesses Monday to the newly-expanded riverfront district. The council previously expanded the riverfront district from 1,500 feet to 3,000 feet south of the river flood plain limits to include all of the Public Square. “The licensing of beer and wine,” said Shelbyville Mayor...
Fox 59
DNR crews continue to fight Brown County State Park fire
NASHVILLE, Ind. — A substantial brush fire started Sunday afternoon in Brown County State Park. Indiana’s Dept. of Natural Resources confirmed that there is an ongoing brush fire on the east side of the state park. Apparent smoke from the fire can be seen near the intersection of SR-46 and SR-135.
WISH-TV
I-465 WB at U.S.31/East St. reopens on south side after 2-vehicle crash
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two lanes are blocked on I-465 westbound and U.S. Highway 31/East Street on the city’s south side after a crash involving two vehicles. The lanes had reopened by Friday afternoon. Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution when traveling on the roadways.
2 Anderson teens killed, 2 critically injured after crash with semi
Two teenagers from Anderson were killed and two others were critically injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi in northern Indiana over the weekend.
shelbycountypost.com
Defensive pressure helps Shelbyville overwhelm Franklin County
Shelbyville’s game Saturday night at William L. Garrett Gymnasium looked eerily familiar. The only difference was the aggressor was the Golden Bears, who forced Franklin County into 32 turnovers and 27% shooting from the field to produce their seventh-straight win to start the season, 50-31. The staggering struggles of...
WTHR
Renters face double the rent or buyout | 'I was really hurt'
Tonight residents at an apartment complex in Lawrence are frustrated. They say they were given four days to accept or reject a buyout deal.
WTHR
Car rolls into ditch off of I-465 in Indianapolis
Lanes of I-465 near Crawfordsville Road were closed after a car rolled into a ditch. INDOT confirmed a person was trapped inside.
shelbycountypost.com
Harley Austin Cox, Jr., 84, Greenfield, formerly of North Salem
Harley Austin Cox, Jr., 84, Greenfield, formerly of North Salem, IN, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022. He was born on June 13, 1938, in Indianapolis, to Harley Austin and Jesse (Kersey) Cox, Sr. He married his love Valerie Kay Conkin on December 1, 1961. In Harley’s younger years, he...
Indy Parks holding drive-thru turkey giveaways
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is providing a community service Saturday by giving away free turkeys in drive-thru lines at two different parks at two separate times. People are encouraged to line up early at Watkins Park on the northwest side Saturday morning or Frederick Douglass Park on the northeast side Saturday afternoon. Supplies are limited and turkey distribution will begin at the designated event start times.
shelbycountypost.com
Linda Kaye Beck, 77, of Shelbyville
Linda Kaye Beck, 77, of Shelbyville, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at her home. She was born August 19, 1945, in Shelby County, the daughter of Johnnie and Juanita (Polly) Nigh. On July 2, 1976, she married William D. “Bill” Beck, and he survives. In addition to...
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Indiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
cbs4indy.com
Warming just in time for Thanksgiving
INDIANAPOLIS – A freezing cold weekend in Indiana brings us our first lows in the teens of the season. But a warm up is on the way!. Bands of snow entered the state Saturday afternoon. With gusty winds and steady flurries, prepare for low temperatures to drop into the teens once again tonight.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County to honor the life of former state representative Rex Early. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Marion County to lower their flags.
Yelp names downtown Indy bakery as place for best pastries in Indiana
Pastries can be a sweet (or savory) way to start your day, and Yelp has named a downtown Indianapolis bakery as the best place for pastries in all of Indiana. Give it up for Leviathan Bakehouse, which opened during the summer of 2020. The bakehouse features everything from danishes to kouign-amanns. “The core of our […]
$50K-winning Powerball ticket sold at east Indianapolis gas station
INDIANAPOLIS — It isn't the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, but a gas station on the east side of Indianapolis sold a big-winning ticket in Wednesday's drawing. The $50,000-winning ticket was purchased at Phillips 66, located at 3301 N. Shadeland Ave., near East 34th Street. The winning Powerball numbers...
Lawrence renters forced to take buyout or face massive rent increase
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Residents at an apartment complex in Lawrence are frustrated after they say they were given four days to accept or reject a buyout deal. If they decide to stay, a letter says their rent would double. “I was like, 'Oh lord, please don’t let this happen...
13-year-old struck in hit-and-run on Indy’s near east side
The hit-and-run happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday at N. Oakland Ave. and E. Washington St., near Washington and Rural St.
WTHR
Closer look into suspicious death of Jennifer Lynn Lewis
We're continue to look into the death of a woman in Franklin. Police called the death suspicious.
5 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
