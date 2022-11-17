ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
shelbycountypost.com

Hecate Energy announces winners of "Best of Shelby County" online contest

Hecate Energy announced today the winners of the inaugural community contest, “Best of Shelby County.”. The following winners, in eight different categories, will receive $1,000 after the Thanksgiving holiday. Best Breakfast – Grandma’s Pancake House. Best Pizza – Cagney’s Pizza King. Best Tenderloin – Chaperral...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

DNR crews continue to fight Brown County State Park fire

NASHVILLE, Ind. — A substantial brush fire started Sunday afternoon in Brown County State Park. Indiana’s Dept. of Natural Resources confirmed that there is an ongoing brush fire on the east side of the state park. Apparent smoke from the fire can be seen near the intersection of SR-46 and SR-135.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Defensive pressure helps Shelbyville overwhelm Franklin County

Shelbyville’s game Saturday night at William L. Garrett Gymnasium looked eerily familiar. The only difference was the aggressor was the Golden Bears, who forced Franklin County into 32 turnovers and 27% shooting from the field to produce their seventh-straight win to start the season, 50-31. The staggering struggles of...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Harley Austin Cox, Jr., 84, Greenfield, formerly of North Salem

Harley Austin Cox, Jr., 84, Greenfield, formerly of North Salem, IN, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022. He was born on June 13, 1938, in Indianapolis, to Harley Austin and Jesse (Kersey) Cox, Sr. He married his love Valerie Kay Conkin on December 1, 1961. In Harley’s younger years, he...
GREENFIELD, IN
WTHR

Indy Parks holding drive-thru turkey giveaways

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is providing a community service Saturday by giving away free turkeys in drive-thru lines at two different parks at two separate times. People are encouraged to line up early at Watkins Park on the northwest side Saturday morning or Frederick Douglass Park on the northeast side Saturday afternoon. Supplies are limited and turkey distribution will begin at the designated event start times.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Linda Kaye Beck, 77, of Shelbyville

Linda Kaye Beck, 77, of Shelbyville, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at her home. She was born August 19, 1945, in Shelby County, the daughter of Johnnie and Juanita (Polly) Nigh. On July 2, 1976, she married William D. “Bill” Beck, and he survives. In addition to...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Warming just in time for Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS – A freezing cold weekend in Indiana brings us our first lows in the teens of the season. But a warm up is on the way!. Bands of snow entered the state Saturday afternoon. With gusty winds and steady flurries, prepare for low temperatures to drop into the teens once again tonight.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County to honor the life of former state representative Rex Early. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Marion County to lower their flags.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy