Jury deliberates on Oath Keepers’ January 6 role in seditious conspiracy trial – live
Five members of far-right self-styled militia including founder Stewart Rhodes accused of plot to prevent Joe Biden taking office
Joe Biden celebrates his 80th birthday
President Joe Biden turns 80 years old on Sunday, becoming the first octogenarian to ever serve in the highest office of the United States. The unique milestone of Biden’s birthday comes as the president faces speculation about whether he will mount a reelection run and dredges up questions about whether he’s too old to serve another term.
As Biden ramps up for a Trump rematch, Democrats worry he’d lose to another Republican
Top Democrats see Republicans’ unenthusiastic greeting of Donald Trump‘s third White House bid with a combination of schadenfreude and perhaps some other German word for terrifying, unintended consequences: They love seeing the former president struggle, but privately some tell CNN they worry this could lead to a more difficult 2024 campaign against a younger, fresher Republican.
Mike Pence, pondering a presidential run, condemns Trump’s rhetoric on Jan. 6
Pence's new memoir recounts his life up to the moment when he refused to overturn the 2020 election defeat of then-President Donald Trump.
Jill Biden 'lost sleep' over Naomi Biden's idea to serve turkey sandwiches at her wedding lunch
Naomi Biden told Vogue that she and her grandmother, first lady Jill Biden, spent a lot of time planning her wedding together.
Biden pardons Thanksgiving turkeys: ‘No ballot stuffing, no fowl play’
President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys, Chocolate and Chip, on Monday as he discharged the presidential duty of the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon. “The votes are in, they’ve been counted and verified, no ballot stuffing, no fowl play. The only red wave this season is going to be if German Shepherd Commander knocks over the cranberry sauce,” Biden told an audience on the White House South Lawn.
First on CNN: White House kicking off six-week Covid-19 booster push
The Biden administration is launching a critical, six-week push aimed at stepping up Americans’ Covid-19 booster vaccinations heading into the holiday season. “With winter and holiday gatherings right around the corner, more Americans getting their updated vaccine will help avoid thousands of preventable Covid-19 deaths. The six-week campaign will focus on reaching seniors and the communities that were hardest hit by Covid-19 through making it more convenient to get vaccinated and increasing awareness through paid media,” a fact sheet shared first with CNN said.
Biden opens holidays, pardons turkeys Chocolate and Chip
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden continued a 75-year tradition Monday and pardoned a pair of Thanksgiving turkeys named after his favorite flavor of ice cream while cracking jokes about his political party’s better-than-expected performance in this month’s midterm elections. “The votes are in, they’ve been counted...
Senate Democrats restart talks to try to help DACA recipients during lame-duck session
Senate Democrats are racing against the clock to try to strike an agreement with Republicans to provide a pathway to citizenship for recipients of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The program, launched in 2012, allows undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children to live and work...
Lawmakers urge action after report of other high court leak
WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee said his panel is reviewing “serious allegations” in a report that a former anti-abortion leader knew in advance the outcome of a 2014 Supreme Court case involving health care coverage of contraception. The report Saturday in The...
North Korea calls UN’s Guterres ‘puppet of US’ after launch
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s foreign minister has called U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “a puppet of the United States” for joining U.S.-led condemnation of the North’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier called on the North to “to immediately desist” from more provocations after the North’s ICBM launch on Friday. North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui expressed strong regret over Guterres’ comments. The U.N. Security Council is scheduled to discuss the North’s ICBM test later Monday. But further sanctions are unlikely since Russia and China oppose them.
US Capitol Police assistant chief who oversaw intelligence operations for the department will retire
US Capitol Police Assistant Chief Yogananda Pittman, who oversaw the department’s operations in the days leading up to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, is retiring from the agency, according to an internal announcement shared with CNN. Her last day with US Capitol Police will be...
Prosecution rests in Trump Organization tax fraud case
NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial have rested their case. They are pinning their hopes for convicting Donald Trump’s company largely on the word of two top executives who cut deals before testifying that they schemed to avoid taxes on company-paid perks. The company’s longtime finance chief and a senior vice president testified for the bulk of the prosecution’s eight-day case. The company’s lawyers are expected to start calling witnesses later Monday. They are likely to begin with an accountant who handling years of tax returns and other financial matters for Trump and hundreds of Trump entities.
Hakeem Jeffries says he hasn’t spoken ‘recently’ with Kevin McCarthy
New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who is poised to succeed Nancy Pelosi as the next Democratic leader in the House, said Sunday that he hasn’t “recently” had a conversation with GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, who is in line to lead the Republican-controlled chamber next year. “I haven’t...
