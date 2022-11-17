NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial have rested their case. They are pinning their hopes for convicting Donald Trump’s company largely on the word of two top executives who cut deals before testifying that they schemed to avoid taxes on company-paid perks. The company’s longtime finance chief and a senior vice president testified for the bulk of the prosecution’s eight-day case. The company’s lawyers are expected to start calling witnesses later Monday. They are likely to begin with an accountant who handling years of tax returns and other financial matters for Trump and hundreds of Trump entities.

17 HOURS AGO