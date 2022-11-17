Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Mattel Debuts New NFT Marketplace to Turn Toys into Digital Collectibles
Mattel is rolling out a new marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as it looks to expand its digital collectibles business. The toy giant is launching a platform called Mattel Creations this week on the Flow blockchain where fans will be able to buy digital art tied to classic products like Hot Wheels and Barbie. The marketplace’s inaugural collection will be the latest set in the brand’s Hot Wheels NFT Garage Series, which the company claims to have had success in the previous three releases.
AdWeek
Creative Flavor: Alejandro Barreras Doesn't Need Glitz and Glamour to Make Unforgettable Work
Chemistry Cultura’s ecd Alejandro Barreras says that his proudest work was neither for a “glamorous client or target demographic,” nor did it have a big budget. Rather, the work he and his team accomplished for Libre by Nexus continues to stick out because of its undeniable impact.
AdWeek
Meet the Winners of the 2022 Adweek's Readers' Choice: Best of Tech Partner Awards
As the competitive world of ad tech and mar tech continues evolving against a backdrop of unsettling economic circumstances, delivering the best performance is top of everyone’s mind. That’s why when we asked you, our Adweek readers, to vote on our fourth annual Adweek Readers’ Choice: Best of Tech Partner Awards—which recognizes the top advertising and marketing technology providers and leaders—you responded with gusto. Thousands of votes were cast across 33 categories. (We allowed one vote per person every 24 hours.) Thank you to everyone who voted, and congratulations to this year’s winners.
AdWeek
Jane Butler, VP, Sales - Retail Ecommerce, Google
This holiday season, brands have an opportunity to engage with shoppers to turn a moment of curiosity into a purchase. What Can You Do to Meet Shoppers’ Desire for a Better Overall Experience?. By Jane Butler, VP, Sales - Retail Ecommerce, Google. August 8, 2022. As the broader retail...
AdWeek
As Twitch Changes Revenue and Exclusivity Rules, New Opportunities Abound
When wellness brand Liquid I.V. flowed into the gaming category with creator sponsorships on Twitch, it was entering uncharted territory in its 10-year brand history. Liquid I.V. felt its brand was endemic to gaming and saw Twitch as a massive opportunity to reach games through livestreaming, as the Amazon-owned platform averaged 2.78 million concurrent viewers in 2021, a 31% increase year over year, according to Twitchtracker.
AdWeek
Brands, You Might Be Putting Up Your Own Barriers to Diverse Creators
The creator economy has always challenged the status quo around who can have influence, whose voice can be heard, who gets to work with brands and who gets to be a brand. With this disruption, there have come more opportunities for people from historically excluded communities to monetize their creative talents and perspectives, establish influence and break into rooms and industries where their communities have been underrepresented.
AdWeek
Behind the Creator: Michael Le
In 2022, the conversation around marketing is incomplete without addressing the creator economy. But how do creators approach brand partnerships, and what do they like to see from potential brand relationships? Adweek’s new “Behind the Creator” series asks creators how to establish healthy, mutually beneficial partnerships in the creator economy.
AdWeek
Snapchat Rolls Out AR Lens for Disney’s Avatar: The Way of Water
Disney is backing upcoming feature film Avatar: The Way of Water with a custom augmented reality lens on Snapchat that turns the user into a Na’vi. The film will be released in theaters in the U.S. Dec. 16. The lens uses technology including advanced computer vision technology, machine learning,...
AdWeek
Sonos Names 72andSunny Global Creative Agency of Record
72andSunny Los Angeles has been named global creative agency of record for sound experience company Sonos. 72andSunny will help Sonos continue to build out its brand strategy and storytelling efforts as the company grows and diversifies its products. 72andSunny will help drive creative strategy and lead integrated marketing efforts—including the...
AdWeek
Ketchup Giant Asks Diners to Leave a ‘Tip for Heinz’ at Restaurants Using Different Brands
Heinz is asking loyal fans of its ketchup brand to put their money where their mouth is. Starting Nov. 30 at 8 a.m. ET and running through Dec. 21, the “Tip for Heinz” campaign is encouraging Heinz fans to add an extra $1 tip for Heinz while dining out at restaurants not offering the brand and share a photo of their receipt displaying that tip on Instagram or TikTok with the #TipforHeinz hashtag, or via the Tip for Heinz website, which will go live Nov. 30.
