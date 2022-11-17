Read full article on original website
Related
'Something Isn't Right!': Jessica Simpson's Barely There Legs Freak Fans Out
Jessica Simpson sparked concern yet again when she posted a photo of herself on Thursday, November 17. "Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!" the pop star, 42, captioned the snap of herself with her eldest daughter, Maxi Drew, and her mom, Tina Simpson. In the photo, the blonde babe sported a plaid shirt and jeans, but people couldn't help but bring up her weight. One person wrote, "Jessica, are you OK?" while another added, "She looks Shockley thin…… 😢."A third person said, "Her speech and she’s Soo thin something isn’t right. Concern fans that’s all. If you...
Charlize Theron faces backlash after saying Afrikaans, her mother tongue, is dying out
Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron is facing fierce criticism in South Africa after saying that her mother tongue, Afrikaans, is "a dying language."
Woman Furious After Husband Tells Her to 'Spend Thanksgiving Alone' Over Picky Eating
Is it ever justifiable to leave your spouse alone on a major holiday?. In the US, there is no event that is a bigger deal than Thanksgiving. This is an event that allows family to come together to celebrate what they are most grateful for, as well as eat exorbitant amounts of food.
See moment Chris Hemsworth learns of a shocking health secret in his DNA on new show
"Thor" actor Chris Hemsworth kept cameras rolling for his new Disney+ show "Limitless" while learning about his genetic predisposition for Alzheimer's disease. Now he says he's reevaluating his life.
Their IVF journeys did not end with children. Here's what these women want you to know
Jennifer Aniston opened up about her struggle with IVF treatments when she tried to start a family years ago, giving a voice to many others who've undergone arduous infertility journeys that ended with no biological children.
Best red carpet fashion at the 2022 American Music Awards
See some of the most eye-catching looks from one of music's biggest nights.
Quentin Tarantino is 'not in a giant hurry' to make his last movie
Quentin Tarantino appears on "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" this week to discuss filmmaking and explains why his tenth movie will definitely be his last.
Kindle's 15-year anniversary is a reminder simplicity is king
Len Edgerly, a 72-year-old podcaster from Cambridge, Massachusetts, has spent the last 14 and a half years talking about his favorite tech product of all time: the Kindle.
Don't serve disordered eating to your teens this holiday season
As we enter the winter holiday season, shame-based diet culture pressure, often wrapped up with toxic positivity to appear encouraging, increases. The good news is that parents can take an active role in helping teens craft an emotionally healthier narrative around their eating habits.
Sara Sidner: What I have in common with Michelle Obama, Melinda French Gates and Amal Clooney might surprise you
CNN's Sara Sidner writes about how tackling self-doubt is something that many successful women struggle with.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0