Read full article on original website
Related
Retailers warn of 'self-inflicted economic disaster' after largest rail union rejects labor deal
The nation's leading retailers warned Monday that Congress may need to step in to avert a devastating freight rail strike they fear could spoil food, interrupt the delivery of goods bought online and worsen inflation.
Is the dollar's relentless rise coming to an end?
The story of financial markets and the global economy this year has been written in part by the dramatic rise of the US dollar, whose inexorable ascent has sent shockwaves around the world. At last, however, its breakneck rally could be coming to an end.
King Charles welcomes South Africa's Ramaphosa for first state visit
King Charles hosted his first state visit since becoming British monarch on Tuesday, welcoming South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to Buckingham Palace.
Hear what weapons Boris Johnson thinks Ukraine needs the most
Speaking with CNN's Richard Quest at an event for CNN's partner network CNN Portugal, former British Prime Minister Johnson offers his views on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
China locks down key transportation hub; markets fear economic fallout
China has locked down a major transportation hub in the south, as the country grapples with its largest nationwide Covid outbreak since April.
Recalls, billions in losses, and swarming competition: Hear why Rivian's CEO is idealistic as ever
Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe explains how a long customer backlog and excitement around the brand is helping the company weather a challenging road ahead.
Singapore defends its treatment of Binance after FTX 'debacle'
Singapore's central bank has responded to criticism of its treatment of two of the world's largest crypto exchanges, explaining why Binance was on an investor watch list while FTX, which has filed for bankruptcy, was not.
China's Xi attempts to claim diplomatic victory in battle for global influence after summit whirlwind
Xi Jinping may have rejected US President Joe Biden's description of the 21st century as a battle between democracies and autocracies, but as the G20 and APEC summits showed, the Chinese leader remains intent on pushing back at American influence overseas.
Covid-19 cases rise across 'zero-Covid' China
CNN's Kristie Lu Stout explains the rising Covid-19 cases in multiple cities across China as winter is around the corner.
A group of uninhabited Indonesian islands is about to hit the auction block
A group of Indonesian islands known as the Widi Reserve is up for auction in what could be one of the most eye-popping sales ever recorded in Asia.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0