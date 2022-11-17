ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Gabby Petito's family awarded $3 million in wrongful death lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's estate

By Sara Weisfeldt, Leyla Santiago, Alaa Elassar
CNN
 4 days ago
Comments

Billie Clevenger
4d ago

did you all read the article??? they said it wasn't about the money and they said that he didn't have the money it's the point. and they are suing his parents because they knew he killed her and they were helping him leave. so yes they no that no money will come of it and if any does it goes towards a foundation for gabby

randall burke
4d ago

I think that's great,the parents knew a lot more then they were saying that's for sure such a sad story the police in Utah seems like they just were not trained to see what was really going on that day in Moab. Maybe they were just trying to be nice but nice if that's what was going on got Gabby killed, Brain seemed like a strange dude just don't know why he couldn't take himself out and leave Gabby out of it. But personally Brian parents they were hiding everything from the time Brian came back from Gabby and his vacation without Gabby and left parents house from that time on they were guilty

Marine corps vet
4d ago

I disagree with this , its wrong ,she had every opportunity to leave this guy and didn't, Just another example of mom and dad cashing in on a one of their kids death. its sickening to blame his parents for this ...Our court system is broken.

CNN

