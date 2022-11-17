Gabby Petito's family awarded $3 million in wrongful death lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's estate

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has ordered the upcoming trial involving Chris Brown and his ex-housekeeper will be postponed for several months, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court granted Brown’s request to push the January 3, 2023 trial date to September 26, 2023. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Brown, 33, claimed the ex-employee, who sued using the pseudonym Jane Doe, had yet to undergo appropriate medical examinations. In addition, he said Doe failed to serve any of the other defendants in the case. He said without it he couldn’t properly prepare his defense. Now,...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO