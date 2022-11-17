The Texas Longhorns came to play on a cold and windy November Saturday afternoon in Lawrence, Kansas and left town with an impressive 55-14 victory to their resume. The Longhorns ran the ball effectively from the start and stayed with that game plan (427 yards on 55 attempts) until the clock wound down to zero. It was the second time in Texas Longhorn football history where they had a 200 yard rusher and 100 yard rusher in the same game.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO