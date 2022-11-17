ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Baylor vs. Texas: Preview and Prediction

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Baylor Bears and the Texas Longhorns. Friday, November 26, 2022; 11:00 a.m. CT; DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium; Austin, Texas. TV: ESPN (Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich) Radio: Baylor Sports Network (John Morris, J.J. Joe, Ricky Thompson);...
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas Longhorns take on Baylor Bears in season finale

AUSTIN, Texas - The 24th-ranked UT football team takes some momentum, and Big 12 title game hopes into Friday's season finale with Baylor. Coach Steven Sarkisian and the Horns have to be wondering where they'd be sitting in the Big 12 race had they not lost at Texas Tech and Oklahoma State.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Where Texas football ranks in the post-Week 12 ESPN FPI

Week 12 was good for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program as this team dominated head coach Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks on the road on November 19. Texas controlled this matchup against Kansas end-to-end, beating the Jayhawks by the final score of 55-14. Sark and...
AUSTIN, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Three Thoughts on Texas’ 55-14 Win Over Kansas

The Texas Longhorns came to play on a cold and windy November Saturday afternoon in Lawrence, Kansas and left town with an impressive 55-14 victory to their resume. The Longhorns ran the ball effectively from the start and stayed with that game plan (427 yards on 55 attempts) until the clock wound down to zero. It was the second time in Texas Longhorn football history where they had a 200 yard rusher and 100 yard rusher in the same game.
AUSTIN, TX
Reform Austin

US Largest Buc-ee’s Opens In Central Texas

The nation’s largest Buc-ee’s was inaugurated on November 16 in Luling at 10070 I-10. The store will occupy 75,000 square feet and it will feature 120 fueling positions, bathrooms, and thousands of snacks, meals, and drink options. Texas barbecue, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will also be available. This new Buc-ee’s will replace the city’s current one, built in 2003.
LULING, TX
KVUE

'Bluey' tour coming to Austin in 2023

AUSTIN, Texas — You'll be able to catch one of the most famous Blue Heeler families on stage next year right here in the Lone Star State. The first-ever theatrical adaptation of the popular Australian animated children’s TV show “Bluey” is coming to the United States and includes stops throughout Texas, with Austin on the list.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Criminal trespassing: How Texas law defines it

AUSTIN, Texas - Last Monday, a West Austin woman spoke with FOX 7 Austin about dealing with a Peeping Tom who wouldn’t leave her front porch. In light of this, we’re breaking down what you should do if you’re in a similar situation, and what Texas trespassing laws have to say.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy