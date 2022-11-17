Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com
Baylor vs. Texas: Preview and Prediction
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Baylor Bears and the Texas Longhorns. Friday, November 26, 2022; 11:00 a.m. CT; DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium; Austin, Texas. TV: ESPN (Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich) Radio: Baylor Sports Network (John Morris, J.J. Joe, Ricky Thompson);...
fox7austin.com
Texas Longhorns take on Baylor Bears in season finale
AUSTIN, Texas - The 24th-ranked UT football team takes some momentum, and Big 12 title game hopes into Friday's season finale with Baylor. Coach Steven Sarkisian and the Horns have to be wondering where they'd be sitting in the Big 12 race had they not lost at Texas Tech and Oklahoma State.
Texas Basketball: 2 studs, 1 dud, from win over Northern Arizona
Head coach Chris Beard saw No. 4 ranked Texas basketball come up with a complete team win to open up the Leon Black Classic on the night of Nov. 21. Texas downed the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in convincing fashion, by the final score of 73-48 in Edinburg, TX, in the Rio Grande Valley.
Where Texas football ranks in the post-Week 12 ESPN FPI
Week 12 was good for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program as this team dominated head coach Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks on the road on November 19. Texas controlled this matchup against Kansas end-to-end, beating the Jayhawks by the final score of 55-14. Sark and...
Champs again: Texas wins 6th straight Big 12 volleyball title
It's the sixth consecutive Big 12 championship for the Longhorns. Set scores were 25-19, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Three Thoughts on Texas’ 55-14 Win Over Kansas
The Texas Longhorns came to play on a cold and windy November Saturday afternoon in Lawrence, Kansas and left town with an impressive 55-14 victory to their resume. The Longhorns ran the ball effectively from the start and stayed with that game plan (427 yards on 55 attempts) until the clock wound down to zero. It was the second time in Texas Longhorn football history where they had a 200 yard rusher and 100 yard rusher in the same game.
US Largest Buc-ee’s Opens In Central Texas
The nation’s largest Buc-ee’s was inaugurated on November 16 in Luling at 10070 I-10. The store will occupy 75,000 square feet and it will feature 120 fueling positions, bathrooms, and thousands of snacks, meals, and drink options. Texas barbecue, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will also be available. This new Buc-ee’s will replace the city’s current one, built in 2003.
'Bluey' tour coming to Austin in 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — You'll be able to catch one of the most famous Blue Heeler families on stage next year right here in the Lone Star State. The first-ever theatrical adaptation of the popular Australian animated children’s TV show “Bluey” is coming to the United States and includes stops throughout Texas, with Austin on the list.
Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows
What's the BEST state for a girl's night out or a bachelorette party?
fox7austin.com
Criminal trespassing: How Texas law defines it
AUSTIN, Texas - Last Monday, a West Austin woman spoke with FOX 7 Austin about dealing with a Peeping Tom who wouldn’t leave her front porch. In light of this, we’re breaking down what you should do if you’re in a similar situation, and what Texas trespassing laws have to say.
Liberty Hill resident $1 million richer from Powerball ticket
The Texas Lottery shared this winner is choosing to remain anonymous and stepped forward to claim the prize related to the Nov. 9 drawing.
Can Texas legislators really strip city council? Bill filed to create ‘District of Austin’
Mixed in the stack of Texas bills intended to disrupt a historically liberal Austin City Council, House Bill 714 and House Joint Resolution 50 would strip it of its power altogether.
Top 10 dive bars in Texas, according to Yelp reviews
Locals usually look for something more authentic than the nearest Coyote Ugly location when they pull up a stool. So we asked for help identifying the true top dives.
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals, food pantries in Central Texas
If you're not planning on cooking up a large Thanksgiving feast, there are organizations and places offering meals for the November holiday.
Karen Is At It Again. Calls Cops On Suburban Texas Mom
Ok, we must discuss this Killeen, Texas. This is too much. Or is it? Let's get into why Karen called the cops on a neighborhood mom, for having her eight-year-old son walk home alone. Now, I do realize that times are definitely different from when I was coming up, and...
Mystery of exploding toilet at south Austin dental office
Firefighters and workers have differing theories about a toilet that exploded this week at a south Austin dental office.
This restaurant serves the best french fries in the state of Texas & some of the best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — Would you like fries with whatever might be in front of you right now?. Well of course you do, french fries are arguably the best side mankind has ever created, but have you ever wondered where you need to go in order to get the best?
1 hurt in north Austin shooting Saturday afternoon
Austin Police Department said they responded to a call for multiple shots fired just after 1 p.m. Saturday. It happened at 9010 Galewood Drive in north Austin.
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake not the only one reported in West Texas
The third strongest earthquake in state history struck Wednesday afternoon in West Texas followed by a less powerful one about an hour later.
