Hendon Hooker's Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL After Tennessee's Loss to South Carolina
Hendon Hooker's Tennessee career is over. announced the quarterback suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Saturday's loss to South Carolina, ending his season. "Forever a Tennessee legend and the ultimate teammate, we know Hendon will come back stronger than ever as he embarks on a promising NFL future," the announcement said.
Police: NMSU CBB Player Mike Peake 'Lured' to Campus Ahead of Fatal Shooting
Four University of Mexico students allegedly conspired to lure New Mexico State men's basketball player Mike Peake to campus and assault him when a deadly shooting broke out on the New Mexico campus early Saturday morning, police said in a statement. Peake shot and killed 19-year-old Brandon Travis after the...
B/R CFB Community: What We Are Thankful for in College Football
This week, the finest of weeks, is about food, football and family. It is also a week to be thankful for what we have. In college football, there is much to appreciate. Well, unless you're a Texas A&M fan. Then maybe you might want to sit this one out. But...
