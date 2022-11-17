Read full article on original website
Every Step You Take, Every Time You Brake, The I-74 Bridge Will Be Watching You
Sure we've seen speed radar guns and even speed photos but there's something new coming to Bettendorf and Moline's I-74 bridge. You shouldn't be speeding on that bridge anyway but now something will be in the sky to deter you even more from flying across it. It's "aerial speed-enforcement markings", according to the Quad-City Times. They're kind of unique so follow me on this:
Win Tickets To See Taylor Swift In Chicago With B100!
Taylor Swift is getting ready for her highly anticipated Eras tour and B100 has your chance to see her in Chicago!. It's safe to say presale for her tour was a dumpster fire and millions ended up being screwed over by Ticketmaster in the process. In some cities, tickets for her Eras tour shows are going for five figures.
Win Tickets At Festival Of Trees Parade With B100 & Daiquiri Factory!
B100 is brunching at Daiquiri Factory today and we have your chance to win some tickets!. Sarah is hanging out at Kwik Star Festival of Trees parade, which benefits the Quad City Arts. Over 30,000 people experience the 10-day Festival of Trees each year and an additional 45,000 watch the Holiday Parade, making this event one of the largest attractions in the Quad Cities and the unofficial kick-off to the holiday season.
Davenport Rejoice! E. 53rd St. & Division St. Are Reopening Today
Is the day really here? The City of Davenport says that parts of E. 53rd & also Division St. will reopen today (Friday). The city will reopen E. 53rd St. at Jersey Ridge Rd and between Lorton Ave and Elmore Circle and Division St. between 12th and Locust Streets at the end of the day today (Friday).
Score Rodeo Tickets & More With Christmas Fun In Downtown Moline
The holiday season is right around the corner and Analog II Arcade Bar in Moline will once again be filling the place with so much Christmas spirit, Santa Claus won't know what to do. Analog Moline presents its holiday pop-up, Super Awesome Christmas Time II. This holiday pop-up will feature thousands of Christmas lights, a ton of tinsel, specialty cocktails, and more all to get you into the holiday spirit.
“Deck the Downtowns” and Win Prizes When You Hunt for Ornaments
Deck the Downtowns starts today, November 18th, in Davenport, Bettendorf, and Rock Island where you're invited to eat, drink, shop, and be merry!. All three downtowns will host a hunt for a specific holiday ornament in businesses from now until January 1, 2023. Downtown Davenport. "In downtown Davenport, hunt for...
Winter Doesn’t Stand A Chance Against Moline’s Hilariously Named Snow Plow Fleet
Winter is coming but snow plows in Moline are more than ready for it with some hilarious names. Earlier this year, there was a contest to name some of Moline's snow plow fleet. Because why shouldn't snow plows have a fun name? Cleaning snow off the road isn't super glam but you can at least have some fun with it. The city has released the top 10 names that will plow the snow off of Moline roads this season and get ready...winter doesn't stand a chance against these guys.
Your Guide To Finding Thanksgiving Meals On Turkey Day In The QC
Turkey Day is coming up fast and if you're in the QC and don't plan on cooking, here are a few options you have to enjoy a meal. I'll be the first to tell you that I cannot cook. My family never expects me to bring food to Thanksgiving because anything I try to make comes out okay maybe 37% of the time. If I were staying in the QC for the holiday, I would definitely go to a local restaurant and get a meal. It is the day of turkeys and stretchy pants, after all.
8 Tips To Ensure Your Quad Cities Home Doesn’t Burn Down On Thanksgiving
A lot of people in the Quad Cities will be turning on their ovens and stoves this Thanksgiving to make a delicious meal. The American Red Cross released 8 tips ahead of Thanksgiving to help people prevent a house fire that could ruin the holidays. If you plan on cooking, make sure you take the right steps and precautions to have a safe and happy Thanksgiving.
QC Teacher Of The Week: Nathan Hernandez at Bettendorf Middle School
Thanksgiving is coming up and we are giving thanks for our local educators with our awesome program with Nothing Bundt Cakes to honor and reward our fantastic Quad Cities teachers and educators. It's called QC Teacher of the Week and we are so excited for you to meet this week's teacher of the week!
Attacked East Moline Police Sergeant Lind Released From Hospital
This is our favorite midweek news that we received. East Moline Police Sergeant William Lind has been released from the hospital in Peoria. Sergeant Lind has been there for almost a month and the road to recovery is still a long one. Sergeant Lind Is Released From OSF in Peoria.
