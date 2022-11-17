ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns Summit, NC

WRAL News

Kyle Filipowski paces No. 8 Duke past Bellarmine 74-57

DURHAM, N.C. — Over and over, No. 8 Duke went outside at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Kyle Filipowski scored 18 points to lead Duke in scoring for the fourth time this season in a hard-earned 74-57 win over Bellarmine on Monday night. More than half of Duke’s points came on...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Holliday: Tar Heels blow big opportunity, now face resilient NC State

North Carolina and North Carolina State both began the season with big dreams—an ACC Championship, maybe even a spot in the College Football Playoff. While an ACC title is at least still theoretically possible for UNC, both teams have begun to fade, showing the impact of injuries and perhaps the long mental grind of playing good ACC competition each week.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

WXII Sports Anchor Lauren Walsh receives award

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WXII''s Sports Anchor Lauren Walsh received the Mary Garber Pioneer award from the Winston-Salem sportsmen club during the ceremony Saturday afternoon. Walsh is the first recipient of the award in Winston-Salem. According to organizers, the award is given to individuals who serve as a role model...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
country1037fm.com

Convenience Chain Selling $1.99 Gas For Thanksgiving In North Carolina

The trip over the river and through the woods could cost less this year. A convenience chain is selling $1.99 gas for the Thanksgiving holiday in North Carolina. Sheetz will sell its Unleaded 88 gasoline for $1.99 a gallon through midnight on November 28, 2022. We spoke to a worker at Sheetz in Wake Forest (1895 South Franklin St.), who said the promotion is only available at Sheetz locations that sell Unleaded 88. Unleaded 88 is a gasoline/ethanol blend with a higher percentage of ethanol. It is also known as E15, indicating that it contains 15% ethanol.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Crash with injuries closes West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro between Florida Street, Immanuel Road, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash with serious injuries closed West Gate City Boulevard in both directions between West Florida Street and Immanuel Road on Monday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. FOX8 is told the crash involved a car and motorcycle, and one person is in the hospital with serious injuries. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
beckersasc.com

Atrium Health gains approval for $30.13M North Carolina ASC

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has received regulatory approval to open a $30.13 million ASC in Greensboro, N.C., according to a Nov. 18 report from the Winston-Salem Journal. The center will have three operating rooms and three procedure rooms, and will specialize in ENT, ophthalmology, orthopedics, plastic surgery...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Dog abandoned in Triad finds new forever home

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A family and their old friend were reunited after finding out an animal they once knew was abandoned in a park with no one to care for him. After spending a day in the Guilford County Animal Resource Center, Houdini is now in his forever home. After knowing the previous owner, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Lockdown lifted at Bethany Community School in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The lockdown at Bethany Community School has been lifted after no threat was found. According to Rockingham County Sheriff Page, shortly before 1 p.m., a student reported the possibility of another student on campus with a firearm. Law enforcement on the scene conducted several searches and did not find anything, […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Caught on video: Greensboro man beaten in Georgia jail

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — The man at the center of a jail beating that's gaining traction online lives in Greensboro. Attorneys for 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs said the Georgia correctional officers were seen on surveillance video beating him for no reason. The video was taken back in September and was...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Vehicle catches fire in parking lot of Pavilion Shopping Center on Hanes Mall Boulevard in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters put out a vehicle fire on Monday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m., the Winston-Salem Fire Department reported a vehicle fire in the Pavilion Shopping Center parking lot on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Firefighters urged the public to “be safe and aware” in the area while the fire was extinguished. The cause […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wakg.com

Stuart Stabbing Suspect Arrested in North Carolina

A Stuart stabbing suspect that was on the run was arrested on Saturday. 33-year-old Kasey Shane Blake was apprehended in Stokes County, North Carolina. Blake was wanted for attempted murder from Martinsville and felony eluding police relating to an incident on Friday night on Trot Valley Road in Stuart. At...
STUART, VA
