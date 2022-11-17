Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this seasonThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensGreensboro, NC
Related
Kyle Filipowski paces No. 8 Duke past Bellarmine 74-57
DURHAM, N.C. — Over and over, No. 8 Duke went outside at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Kyle Filipowski scored 18 points to lead Duke in scoring for the fourth time this season in a hard-earned 74-57 win over Bellarmine on Monday night. More than half of Duke’s points came on...
Holliday: Tar Heels blow big opportunity, now face resilient NC State
North Carolina and North Carolina State both began the season with big dreams—an ACC Championship, maybe even a spot in the College Football Playoff. While an ACC title is at least still theoretically possible for UNC, both teams have begun to fade, showing the impact of injuries and perhaps the long mental grind of playing good ACC competition each week.
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
WXII 12
WXII Sports Anchor Lauren Walsh receives award
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WXII''s Sports Anchor Lauren Walsh received the Mary Garber Pioneer award from the Winston-Salem sportsmen club during the ceremony Saturday afternoon. Walsh is the first recipient of the award in Winston-Salem. According to organizers, the award is given to individuals who serve as a role model...
country1037fm.com
Convenience Chain Selling $1.99 Gas For Thanksgiving In North Carolina
The trip over the river and through the woods could cost less this year. A convenience chain is selling $1.99 gas for the Thanksgiving holiday in North Carolina. Sheetz will sell its Unleaded 88 gasoline for $1.99 a gallon through midnight on November 28, 2022. We spoke to a worker at Sheetz in Wake Forest (1895 South Franklin St.), who said the promotion is only available at Sheetz locations that sell Unleaded 88. Unleaded 88 is a gasoline/ethanol blend with a higher percentage of ethanol. It is also known as E15, indicating that it contains 15% ethanol.
WXII 12
Greensboro crash kills Reidsville woman after crossing into opposite lane
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman is dead after crashing into a car in Greensboro. According to police, the crash happened Thursday on the 5100 block of West Market Street, near Muirs Chapel Road, around 4:30 p.m. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News.
New Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist surgery center coming to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The state health department gave the green light for a new surgery center in Greensboro. The state approved a request from Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, which plans to open a $30 million facility on Horse Pen Creek Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human services.
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five days
In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina campus In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus at Chapel Hill. - WRAL report.
Randolph County high school juniors talk one-on-one with employers during career expo
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County Schools officials are giving students a chance to get a sneak peek of what it looks like to have a real career. The district held a career expo on Friday at the Journey Church in Asheboro to allow students to speak one-on-one with employers. Over 600 juniors from […]
Christmas parades, tree lightings and more happening in the Triad in 2022
There are tons of Christmas events in the Piedmont Triad in the coming weeks. Check out our list of events to find the ones you want to attend. 2022 Parades Saturday, Nov. 19 10 a.m.: Burlington Sunday, Nov. 20 3 p.m.: High Point 4 p.m.: Reidsville Friday, Nov. 25 6:30 p.m.: Eden Saturday, Nov. 26 […]
Crash with injuries closes West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro between Florida Street, Immanuel Road, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash with serious injuries closed West Gate City Boulevard in both directions between West Florida Street and Immanuel Road on Monday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. FOX8 is told the crash involved a car and motorcycle, and one person is in the hospital with serious injuries. […]
beckersasc.com
Atrium Health gains approval for $30.13M North Carolina ASC
Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has received regulatory approval to open a $30.13 million ASC in Greensboro, N.C., according to a Nov. 18 report from the Winston-Salem Journal. The center will have three operating rooms and three procedure rooms, and will specialize in ENT, ophthalmology, orthopedics, plastic surgery...
Dog abandoned in Triad finds new forever home
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A family and their old friend were reunited after finding out an animal they once knew was abandoned in a park with no one to care for him. After spending a day in the Guilford County Animal Resource Center, Houdini is now in his forever home. After knowing the previous owner, […]
Lockdown lifted at Bethany Community School in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The lockdown at Bethany Community School has been lifted after no threat was found. According to Rockingham County Sheriff Page, shortly before 1 p.m., a student reported the possibility of another student on campus with a firearm. Law enforcement on the scene conducted several searches and did not find anything, […]
Driver shortages impact 24 Durham Public Schools bus routes Tuesday; 5 Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools buses impacted
Durham Public Schools said Monday that as many as 24 buses could be either delayed or out of service Tuesday. Durham schools said this interruption to service is due to an anticipated driver shortage. The following buses are said by Durham schools to be affected by the shortage:15, 23, 28,...
Alamance-Burlington Schools hosts job fair to fill vacant positions
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School System will host a job fair on Saturday, December 3. The job fair will be 9 a.m. to noon at Highland Elementary School in Burlington. Interviews will be conducted on site. Openings include:. classroom teachers. teacher assistants. maintenance. bus drivers. child nutrition.
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University fined $2 million
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is being fined millions of dollars for enrolling too many out-of-state students.
Caught on video: Greensboro man beaten in Georgia jail
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — The man at the center of a jail beating that's gaining traction online lives in Greensboro. Attorneys for 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs said the Georgia correctional officers were seen on surveillance video beating him for no reason. The video was taken back in September and was...
Vehicle catches fire in parking lot of Pavilion Shopping Center on Hanes Mall Boulevard in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters put out a vehicle fire on Monday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m., the Winston-Salem Fire Department reported a vehicle fire in the Pavilion Shopping Center parking lot on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Firefighters urged the public to “be safe and aware” in the area while the fire was extinguished. The cause […]
wakg.com
Stuart Stabbing Suspect Arrested in North Carolina
A Stuart stabbing suspect that was on the run was arrested on Saturday. 33-year-old Kasey Shane Blake was apprehended in Stokes County, North Carolina. Blake was wanted for attempted murder from Martinsville and felony eluding police relating to an incident on Friday night on Trot Valley Road in Stuart. At...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
69K+
Followers
75K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0