How to Make an English Summer Pudding Bomb, GBBO Style
It all comes down to this week’s final bakes for the contestants under the tent competing to win this season of the Great British Baking Show. The elaborate showstopper challenge, which calls for the final contestants to create an edible structure of our beautiful planet,” shows off Abdul, Sandro, and Syabira’s creativity. But it’s the technical elements that highlights their skills, and this week, it comes in the form of a summer pudding bomb.
Pepperidge Farm Stuffing Recipe
Okay, I can already imagine the eye rolls and groans from purists, but I can’t worry about it. I have a bag of Pepp Farms seasoned cornbread cubes and I want an easy recipe for stuffing other than the one on the bag. I have low sodium chick broth, dried cranberries, a box of baby Bella mushrooms, walnuts, and an onion. Also eggs(which confuses me bec some recipes call for them. Why?) And where can anyone buy ONE STALK OF CELERY???
Spicy Chicken (or Turkey) Noodle Soup From Erin Jeanne McDowell
As Erin writes in Savory Baking, "My mom was both a nurse and a very good cook. So when I was sick as a kid, I was taken very good care of— including a regimen of her chicken noodle soup, sometimes complete with homemade noodles. While the real remedy was surely to be found in the broth, the thing I remember are those wonderfully chewy noodles. You can whip up these noodles in less time than it takes for your favorite soup to simmer to flavorful perfection. These are also delicious boiled until tender, then sautéed in butter (I top mine with grated Parm and black pepper for the ultimate comfort food snack)."
Mini grassroots Holiday Swap - Any interested participants?
Hi all! Taking a cue from another Food52er, I'd be happy to help facilitate a mini Holiday Swap this year, since the official Food52 one isn't happening. Please note that this is very much a grassroots effort, and not an official Food52 Swap--this year's Holiday Swap is taking the form of Food52's lovely Community Cookbook recipe submission (linked below). It sounds like the official Holiday Swap will come back next year, so until then...if anyone out there is seeing this and would like to participate in a small-scale grassroots swap this year, feel free to email me at:
What Is a Charlotte Dessert, As Seen on GBBO?
This week the signature challenge hit all the sweet spots (pun intended) of great culinary television: a simple, widely known dish that loans itself to plenty of interpretation and personalization. Done right, a Charlotte almost always looks fantastic, too—one of its hallmarks is the imprint of its decretive mold.
This Cookware Set Lets You Bake Cheesecake…In a Microwave
I’m not a huge microwave person. This can be attributed, at least in part, to the fact that my microwave is really, really bad. It’s a tiny, cheap, and relatively low-power model, manufactured by a certain e-retail giant and taken from my sister’s college dorm room. Before that, I simply did without the (admittedly handy) appliance, reheating soups and stews on the stove, or just eating my leftovers cold from the fridge. Microwaves are notorious for their shortcomings—uneven cooking, variable cooking times across models, and lack of browning abilities, to name a few—but I wondered if there was a way to get more out of this much-maligned appliance.
