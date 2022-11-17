Read full article on original website
Speedysue
4d ago
sad that it took too long for anyone to notice. didn't say anything about the person...was it elderly or a homeless person. must be something valuable about the person. no identification?
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
WATCH: Police investigate deadly officer-involved shooting in Town of Niagara
Town of Niagara Police say the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and the state attorney general’s office are probing Saturday’s officer involved shooting during a domestic dispute.
Detectives seek help in identifying person struck by train
The Erie County Sheriff's office is seeking the public's help in identifying an individual who was struck by a train in the Village of Farnham.
ECSO trying to identify individual struck and killed by train in Farnham
The sheriff's office is looking to identify a person that was traveling on foot along the tracks in the vicinity of Railroad Avenue between Friday and Saturday.
Erie County drivers retrieve towed cars stuck in lake effect snow storm
The McKinley Mall parking has had dozens of cars get dropped off in its lot during the course of the storm. Various tow truck companies from across the state continued to bring in cars, on Sunday.
Reward offered for information in connection to fatal shooting on Parker Blvd.
According to Crime Stoppers, Antoyn Williams and Kristina Perez were shot and killed inside their apartment on Parker Boulevard and a third victim was shot and survived.
Man dead following police-involved shooting
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A 40-year-old man identified as Daniel D. Kachinoski is dead following an officer-involved shooting, according to the Town of Niagara Police Department. Sheriff Michael Filicetti viewed the police body cam video and said "I can tell that based on what I have reviewed thus far,...
The Batavian
Police seek assistance in locating missing 13-year-old
The Batavia Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl. Jaylynn Alvord was last seen at about 7 p.m. on Nov. 17. She was last seen wearing black jeans and a tie-dye sweatshirt. She has a nose ring. Jaylynn is slightly over 5' tall and weighs...
Travel ban lifted in Village and Town of Orchard Park to be lifted after midnight Sunday
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The travel ban in the Town and Village of Orchard Park will be lifted after midnight on Sunday, Orchard Park police announced. The travel ban will be shifted to a travel advisory and the state of emergency for both the Town and Village will remain in effect until further notice. […]
Popular Gas Station Collapses in West Seneca [PHOTOS]
If you live in the northtowns, you may think that the lake effect snowstorm chaos is over as of Monday. That is unfortunately not the case for many people from South Buffalo to Evans and in Orchard Park, Hamburg and West Seneca. Cleanup efforts still taking place late Monday and...
wesb.com
Little Valley Couple Jailed After 11-Month-Old Apparently Overdoses
A Little Valley couple are facing charges after an 11 month old apparently overdosed on Fentanyl. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Cody Worthington and 32-year-old Samantha Steiner discovered the toddler unconscious and unresponsive. The child became alert and responsive after two doses of Narcan. Deputies say...
Wick Street fire causes $200K in damages
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An early morning fire on Wick Street caused around $200,000 in damages at a residential structure on Saturday. Officials say they responded to the fire, which occurred at 22 Wick Street, just after 6:35 a.m. The two-alarm fire started on the first floor of the building. The Red Cross is assisting […]
Cheektowaga, West Seneca police receiving reports of furnaces unable to turn on
Both the Cheektowaga and West Seneca Police Departments have received emergency calls from residents with furnaces that are unable to turn on.
Six people facing charges after early-morning Chautauqua County raid
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Several people are facing charges after the early-morning raid of a Chautauqua County, New York, residence on Nov. 18. Four women and two men were charged with alleged crimes after Dunkirk Police Department officers, SRT, narcotics detectives and K-9 units, with the narcotics officers and K-9 units from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office […]
WKBW-TV
Hamburg mobile home park residents raise concerns for snowed in neighbors
HAMBURG, NY — Hamburg, NY received over 74 inches of snow during the weekend snow storm, and many residents in the Waterfalls Village mobile home park are snowed in. "It's scary, I have been sitting inside my house for three days," said Bob Horvath, a resident of the mobile home park for 23 years.
Road Closures And Travel Bans Update In Western New York
If you’re headed to work this morning, you may be wondering if you are able to take the 219, and the answer is a bit complicated. On Monday morning, the Erie County Commissioner of Emergency Services, Dan Neaverth Jr., held a press conference, clarifying the current travel bans and travel advisories as we head into the work week.
wnypapers.com
Amidst snowstorm, Niagara Falls community celebrates completed Main Street murals
Breakfast, ‘We are the Community’ photo memorialize revitalization efforts. Amidst a snowstorm and advisory alerts in Niagara Falls and throughout Western New York, Niagara Falls National Heritage Area had a "We are the Community'' breakfast on Saturday, celebrating four completed murals on Main Street. In addition, the community's accomplishments were memorialized through a "We are the Community'' photo, bringing attention to their efforts in an area needing revitalization.
wwnytv.com
2nd set of human remains found at home after remains of ‘fetus or infant’ found in freezer, police say
BOSTON (Gray News) – Police in Boston discovered a second set of human remains in an apartment where they had already recovered the remains of what appears to be a fetus or infant. In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an...
24 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week [Photos]
These 24 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses. Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 1. Serio-Troy, Nicholas Stephen. Booking Date/Time: 11/19/2022 00:18:18. AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE-...
Two Erie County, N.Y., residents die shoveling snow
Two Erie County, N.Y., residents died while removing snow during a major storm. A state of emergency has been declared in multiple counties as the National Weather Service warns that road conditions are dangerous.
South Buffalo residents: “Where are all of our plows”
Some south Buffalo residents say they've been trapped by heaving snow fall since Thursday without seeing a plow.
Comments / 1