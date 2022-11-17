ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Comments / 1

Speedysue
4d ago

sad that it took too long for anyone to notice. didn't say anything about the person...was it elderly or a homeless person. must be something valuable about the person. no identification?

2 On Your Side

Man dead following police-involved shooting

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A 40-year-old man identified as Daniel D. Kachinoski is dead following an officer-involved shooting, according to the Town of Niagara Police Department. Sheriff Michael Filicetti viewed the police body cam video and said "I can tell that based on what I have reviewed thus far,...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Police seek assistance in locating missing 13-year-old

The Batavia Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl. Jaylynn Alvord was last seen at about 7 p.m. on Nov. 17. She was last seen wearing black jeans and a tie-dye sweatshirt. She has a nose ring. Jaylynn is slightly over 5' tall and weighs...
BATAVIA, NY
wesb.com

Little Valley Couple Jailed After 11-Month-Old Apparently Overdoses

A Little Valley couple are facing charges after an 11 month old apparently overdosed on Fentanyl. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Cody Worthington and 32-year-old Samantha Steiner discovered the toddler unconscious and unresponsive. The child became alert and responsive after two doses of Narcan. Deputies say...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Wick Street fire causes $200K in damages

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An early morning fire on Wick Street caused around $200,000 in damages at a residential structure on Saturday. Officials say they responded to the fire, which occurred at 22 Wick Street, just after 6:35 a.m. The two-alarm fire started on the first floor of the building. The Red Cross is assisting […]
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

Six people facing charges after early-morning Chautauqua County raid

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Several people are facing charges after the early-morning raid of a Chautauqua County, New York, residence on Nov. 18. Four women and two men were charged with alleged crimes after Dunkirk Police Department officers, SRT, narcotics detectives and K-9 units, with the narcotics officers and K-9 units from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Road Closures And Travel Bans Update In Western New York

If you’re headed to work this morning, you may be wondering if you are able to take the 219, and the answer is a bit complicated. On Monday morning, the Erie County Commissioner of Emergency Services, Dan Neaverth Jr., held a press conference, clarifying the current travel bans and travel advisories as we head into the work week.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Amidst snowstorm, Niagara Falls community celebrates completed Main Street murals

Breakfast, ‘We are the Community’ photo memorialize revitalization efforts. Amidst a snowstorm and advisory alerts in Niagara Falls and throughout Western New York, Niagara Falls National Heritage Area had a "We are the Community'' breakfast on Saturday, celebrating four completed murals on Main Street. In addition, the community's accomplishments were memorialized through a "We are the Community'' photo, bringing attention to their efforts in an area needing revitalization.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY

