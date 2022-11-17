ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Brooke Shields Recalls ‘Fiasco’ Interview With Barbara Walters: ‘I Felt So Taken Advantage Of’

Brooke Shields looked back on uncomfortable interviews early on in her career during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, November 22. The actress, 57, explained that she felt that when Barbara Walters, 93, interviewed her when she was only 15, she felt like something just wasn’t right, as Drew Barrymore, 47, opened up about her own interview with Barbara.

Comments / 0

Community Policy