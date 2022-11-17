ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Bay Weekly

Live Casino Donates 350 Turkeys to Food Bank

Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland kicked off the holiday season by donating 350 turkeys to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. The contribution continued the annual tradition of providing support to feed families in need in Anne Arundel County. Anne Arundel County Food Bank team members, Community United Methodist Church, Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland team members and community volunteers helped unload the turkeys and ready them for distribution.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Marylanders give away food for Thanksgiving to families in need

Some very kind and generous Marylanders are ensuring every family has food on the table for Thanksgiving. Brown bags lined tables Saturday in the parking lot of Morning Star Baptist Church in Woodlawn. Volunteers, including Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt, loaded 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys into cars. "In this season...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Several restaurant storefronts destroyed on York Road in north Baltimore

Baltimore police are investigating destroyed storefronts at several restaurants on York Road. Police said they are searching for three assailants who broke into several businesses along York Road under the cover of darkness and got away in a gray or blue sedan. At least six businesses in the 5800 and 6300 blocks of York Road were targeted, leaving shattered glass and broken cash registers along the way.
BALTIMORE, MD
andnowuknow.com

Giant Food Opens New Store in Baltimore, Maryland; Ira Kress Details

LANDOVER, MD - Shoppers in Baltimore, Maryland, will soon be walking in the doors of a shiny new store, as Giant Food has announced the grand opening of its newest location. “Giant has served the Baltimore community for over 67 years, and we are thrilled to bring our customers an additional location to better fulfill their needs,” said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. “With our newest store layout, décor, and expanded offerings, we are sure this new store will deliver on convenience, value, and quality as a one-stop shopping experience.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Weekly

2nd Star Productions’ The Sound of Music

The hills are alive … How do you solve a problem like Maria … Do-Re-Mi-Fa-So-La-Ti-Do… on and on. The Sound of Music is one of the most popular Broadway musicals and movies ever to hit the stage and screen. It’s been done so many times by regional theaters and dinner theaters and community theaters that you probably have the lyrics memorized more than 60 years after it first opened on Broadway.
BOWIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

New York man killed by passing car while trying to assist fellow driver on I-95 in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a New York man in White Marsh on Saturday, according to authorities.The deadly crash happened on I-95 South around 7:20 a.m., police said.That's when Maryland State Police responded to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck on the roadway, according to authorities.When officers arrived at the crash site, they found a tractor-trailer parked on the right shoulder of the interstate, police said.Joseph Russell Thomas, 52, had been wearing a fluorescent vest and attempting to assist another truck driver with connecting a tractor-trailer to a truck when a 2007 BMW 328i crossed the solid white line and struck him, according to authorities.The BMW struck the tractor-trailer too, police said.An ambulance took Thomas to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.Authorities shut down a portion of I-95 South for about three hours following the deadly crash, police said.The crash remains under investigation, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Parkville restaurant broken into, has cash drawer removed

BALTIMORE - A restaurant in Parkville was robbed Friday morning after the front door and been broken open, according to police. Officers responded to the restaurant in the 2300 block of Cleanleigh Drive. Police found that the door was forcefully broke and the cash drawer was removed. No other information...
PARKVILLE, MD
allaccess.com

Kimberly Klacik Exits WBAL/Baltimore

KIMBERLY KLACIK has announced her exit from HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE after just seven months in the 10a-2p (ET) weekday slot. KLACIK, who lost her bid for CONGRESS in 2020 and joined WBAL in APRIL, posted her departure message on TWITTER FRIDAY (11/11). Weekend hosts TOM COALE and JERRY ROGERS and...
BALTIMORE, MD

