Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers to open 10+ locations in Baltimore area
The Louisiana-based fast-food restaurant Raising Cane's has announced that it hopes to open at least 10 stores in the Baltimore area in the next two years.
Bay Weekly
Live Casino Donates 350 Turkeys to Food Bank
Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland kicked off the holiday season by donating 350 turkeys to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. The contribution continued the annual tradition of providing support to feed families in need in Anne Arundel County. Anne Arundel County Food Bank team members, Community United Methodist Church, Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland team members and community volunteers helped unload the turkeys and ready them for distribution.
Wbaltv.com
Marylanders give away food for Thanksgiving to families in need
Some very kind and generous Marylanders are ensuring every family has food on the table for Thanksgiving. Brown bags lined tables Saturday in the parking lot of Morning Star Baptist Church in Woodlawn. Volunteers, including Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt, loaded 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys into cars. "In this season...
Bay Net
Math Teacher’s Powerball Numbers Add Up To Big Win In Calvert County
DUNKIRK, Md. – “I’ve never won anything,” a still-shocked Bowie resident told Lottery officials this week when he arrived at Lottery headquarters with a Powerball ticket good for $50,000. Well, he sure can’t say that anymore!. Maryland’s latest Powerball winner – the Lottery has seen...
Wbaltv.com
Several restaurant storefronts destroyed on York Road in north Baltimore
Baltimore police are investigating destroyed storefronts at several restaurants on York Road. Police said they are searching for three assailants who broke into several businesses along York Road under the cover of darkness and got away in a gray or blue sedan. At least six businesses in the 5800 and 6300 blocks of York Road were targeted, leaving shattered glass and broken cash registers along the way.
andnowuknow.com
Giant Food Opens New Store in Baltimore, Maryland; Ira Kress Details
LANDOVER, MD - Shoppers in Baltimore, Maryland, will soon be walking in the doors of a shiny new store, as Giant Food has announced the grand opening of its newest location. “Giant has served the Baltimore community for over 67 years, and we are thrilled to bring our customers an additional location to better fulfill their needs,” said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. “With our newest store layout, décor, and expanded offerings, we are sure this new store will deliver on convenience, value, and quality as a one-stop shopping experience.”
White Woman Being Cast For Plumbing Commercial That Pays Up To $500 In Baltimore Area
A production company is seeking an actress for a plumbing commercial scheduled to shoot in Annapolis later this month. Elite Video Solutions released information about a casting call in search of the perfect talent for the job on a listing on Backstage. The company is looking for a white woman...
New Giant Food Store Opens on Friday in Baltimore
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
WJLA
Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin C. High dies at 78
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin C. High has died at the age of 78, sources tell 7News' Brad Bell. Prince George's County officials held a news conference at 5 p.m. Thursday to announce the news. You can watch the full news conference below:. High...
Bay Weekly
2nd Star Productions’ The Sound of Music
The hills are alive … How do you solve a problem like Maria … Do-Re-Mi-Fa-So-La-Ti-Do… on and on. The Sound of Music is one of the most popular Broadway musicals and movies ever to hit the stage and screen. It’s been done so many times by regional theaters and dinner theaters and community theaters that you probably have the lyrics memorized more than 60 years after it first opened on Broadway.
foxbaltimore.com
One Baltimore woman's 'good feeling' led her to a $20,000 top scratch-off prize
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One Baltimore woman woke up with a "good feeling" last week, and ended up a $20,000 scratch-off winner, according to the Maryland Lottery. The 21-year-old Baltimorean told Lottery officials she plays "once in a blue moon," and rarely buys an instant ticket unless something is compelling her.
New York man killed by passing car while trying to assist fellow driver on I-95 in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a New York man in White Marsh on Saturday, according to authorities.The deadly crash happened on I-95 South around 7:20 a.m., police said.That's when Maryland State Police responded to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck on the roadway, according to authorities.When officers arrived at the crash site, they found a tractor-trailer parked on the right shoulder of the interstate, police said.Joseph Russell Thomas, 52, had been wearing a fluorescent vest and attempting to assist another truck driver with connecting a tractor-trailer to a truck when a 2007 BMW 328i crossed the solid white line and struck him, according to authorities.The BMW struck the tractor-trailer too, police said.An ambulance took Thomas to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.Authorities shut down a portion of I-95 South for about three hours following the deadly crash, police said.The crash remains under investigation, according to authorities.
Father remembers teen dancer slain in East Baltimore crossfire
Balloons, flowers and candles are the symbols of love in East Baltimore representing the memory of 13-year-old Kelsey Washington who was gunned down last Monday.
CBS News
Parkville restaurant broken into, has cash drawer removed
BALTIMORE - A restaurant in Parkville was robbed Friday morning after the front door and been broken open, according to police. Officers responded to the restaurant in the 2300 block of Cleanleigh Drive. Police found that the door was forcefully broke and the cash drawer was removed. No other information...
Wbaltv.com
Sheriff: Baltimore man used children as shield in shootout with Georgia deputies
WAYNESBORO, Ga. — A man wanted in Baltimore County was shot during a standoff late Wednesday night with Georgia deputies, after using his children as a shield, authorities said. Kevin McCardell, 33, of Baltimore, was shot after a five-hour standoff at an apartment in Waynesboro, Georgia, according to the...
25-year-old gunned down in front of his mother's home
Detectives in southwest Baltimore are investigating after a 25-year-old man was shot to death Sunday afternoon.
Body discovered in Gaithersburg explosion
Montgomery County Police have confirmed a body was found in the one of the units in the Gaithersburg explosion.
Mysterious bullet strikes 9-year-old through door
A 9-year-old boy survived after a bullet sailed into his home and struck him over the weekend, according to police in Maryland. Authorities are looking into what caused the mystery gunshot.
allaccess.com
Kimberly Klacik Exits WBAL/Baltimore
KIMBERLY KLACIK has announced her exit from HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE after just seven months in the 10a-2p (ET) weekday slot. KLACIK, who lost her bid for CONGRESS in 2020 and joined WBAL in APRIL, posted her departure message on TWITTER FRIDAY (11/11). Weekend hosts TOM COALE and JERRY ROGERS and...
Comments / 0