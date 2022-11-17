Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sierra Sun
Truckee Donner Utility holds first planning workshop
TRUCKEE, Calif. – On Wednesday, Truckee Donner Public Utility District’s Board of Directors held its regularly scheduled board meeting, which served as the first in a series of workshops to explore the dynamic regulatory and market environments the TDPUD operates within. As many people are experiencing in their...
Sierra Sun
Local climate advocates host health, climate change community forum
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The North Tahoe chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, together with the Town of Truckee and the Sierra Business Council, will host a free community forum, from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 7, at Truckee town Hall, on “Our Planet’s Health is Our Health: the Health Effects of Climate Change and What We Can Do About It.”
Sierra Sun
Nevada County Health urges taking steps to stay healthy for holidays
The Nevada County Health Department recommends folks take certain steps this holiday season to prevent getting and spreading respiratory illnesses, according to a release from the department. “As we prepare to celebrate with family and friends, we have a lot for which to give thanks this season,” the release stated....
Sierra Sun
Ceremony in Truckee to raise awareness of violence against indigenous women, girls
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Sierra Native Alliance will host a ceremony Saturday to raise awareness of the violence against Indigenous women and girls. The ceremony, from 4-5 p.m. at the Truckee Recreation Center, will include an unveiling of a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Memorial Quilt created by Sierra Native Alliance’s youth leadership group.
Comments / 0