Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hardin-Simmons Elevated to National RankingHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons Football Preview vs. TrinityHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
Hardin-Simmons and McMurry Agree to the Expansion of Nursing Education in AbileneHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Open Season With Win Over Texas LutheranHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Related
The Junior League of Abilene is Hosting Its Annual Reindeer Run 5k
While Christmas is my favorite all-time holiday in the world, I love all the extra special events that come along at this time of year and the awesome names they're given. For example, there's Christmas Lane at the State Supported Living Center, there's Winter Light Fest, and the awesome annual Reindeer Run 5K that is hosted by the Junior League of Abilene.
The Longest Running Fun Family Christmas Event In Abilene is Back
The coronavirus pandemic really did a number on a lot of our fun family Christmas events over the past few years. In my opinion, the one event that I think was affected and changed forever back then was Christmas Lane at the State Supported Living Center. If you'll recall back...
10 Stupid Things to Do in Abilene to Get on Santa’s Naughty List
Christmas is around the corner. And, while thousands of people, young and old, are trying to be on their best behavior so they don't end up on Santa's naughty list, others are willing to take a chance. If you're one of those people and like living on the edge, here are 10 things to do in Abilene to get on Jolly Old Saint Nick's naughty list.
6 Restaurant Chains That I Loved Growing Up And Almost Forgot About
To be absolutely honest, I love eating out. Growing up in the Texas panhandle, our family ate out at restaurants quite a bit. I'd venture to say we ended up going out more than not. It's not that we never broke bread at home. Both my parents were excellent cooks, but the whole family always enjoyed going out on the town.
West Texas Tree Farms That are Offering An Awesome Holiday Experience
As it's been a hot dry summer in West Texas and it seemed like nothing would grow on parched land, but nothing could be further from the truth. Don't let the holidays go by without at least spending some time in the great outdoors finding that perfect Christmas tree at one of our awesome West Texas Christmas tree farms.
The 36th Annual Nutcracker Ballet is Back to Enlighten the Hearts of All
For the 36th year in a row, the Abilene Ballet Theatre will present the classic Christmas ballet The Nutcracker at the historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Abilene at 352 Cypress Steet from November 18th, 19th, and 20th. This traditional family fairytale where toys, Christmas treats, and more come to life is the perfect holiday joy for music, ballet, theater lovers, and anyone who is young at heart.
Super Star Willie Nelson Returns to the Outlaws and Legends Music Festival
Country music singer-songwriter, and founder of the 12th Annual Outlaws & Legends Music Festival, Mark Powell, just announced who will perform at this year's benefit fundraising music festival. This year's big surprise is the return of country music legend Willie Nelson. The 2023 Outlaws and Legends promises to be bigger...
Jolly Old Saint Nick Ready to Rock Abilene in 2022
It's getting closer to Christmas and that means Santa wants to meet all the little boys and girls to go over their wish lists. Well, Santa is making a few appearances in the Abilene area and we have them listed for you here. The Mall of Abilene. Santa's arrival at...
This Bar and Grill Was Once a Hot Spot in Abilene is Now for Sale
I remember sitting inside the Firehouse Bar and Grill broadcasting live on Fridays, Saturdays, or whatever day of the week and/or holiday it was or when they had some hot talent come and perform live there. Now, the Firehouse Bar and Grill is closed and I found out it's for sale. Check out the photos below.
Have A Cozy Warm House This Year With These 5 Simple Steps
The Abilene area has already had its first visit by Jack Frost, and it's only going to get colder. The winter months are coming. Is your house ready for the lower temperatures? Have no fear. There are simple ways to keep your home warm and cozy. No huge projects here....
It’s Mission Thanksgiving Time Once Again In the Big Country
It's that special time of year again when the weather is cooler, the days are shorter, and my heart is filled with love for everyone. Yes, I'm alluding to the fact that Mission Thanksgiving is right around the corner on November 18th at Arrow Ford 4001 S 1st St. Mission...
Tying The Knot? Do Not Say “I Do” Before Doing These 4 Things
It happens to most of us at one point or another: marriage. Before you go walking down the aisle though, you'll want to be prepared and ready. After all, it's a big decision. There are always so many things to do. Along with the wedding ceremony, reception, and music selection, there are also some legal aspects to be considered.
‘Tis The Season In Abilene: 5 Ways For Texans To Give Back During The Holidays
For many of us, this season of the year is an opportunity to "give thanks" by giving back to our community in some form or another. Some do this through financial gifts, others with time or expertise. Collectively it can really make a difference. It's something I especially appreciate about this time of year.
Abilene Area Free or Discounted Veterans Day Meals & Deals 2022
First off, we'd like to say thank you to all veterans and active-duty military for their service to our country. As a sign of 'thanks', many restaurants in the Abilene area offer free (or discounted) meals for veterans and active military on Veterans Day, November 11th. Below, you'll see a...
The Abilene Zoo is Reporting the Passing of Macho the Rhino Earlier Today
Recently while at the Abilene Zoo celebrating "Boo at the Zoo" I got to see Macho the Rhino briefly and while he looked to have a smile on his face none of us knew that he was not feeling 100%. Nonetheless, this morning we received the sad news from Clayton Carabajal from the Abilene Zoo.
Gun and Blade Shows Seem to be Getting Bigger With More Variety
As the Silver Spur Gun and Blade Show returns to Abilene on December 3rd and 4th, it will be once again going back inside the Taylor County Coliseum. While it has been a "once-a-year in the coliseum event" the show's promoters Kim and Monty Sansom explained to me at the last show that "we've outgrown the Display Building, and anticipate bringing in bigger shows and will make the coliseum our home in Abilene."
5 Delicious Ways To Use Those Pumpkins This Holiday Season
I see them all around Abilene. Pumpkins. They're a part of the fall season. Sure, they look great carved up as jack-o-lanterns or decorating your front doorstep, but then what?. Believe it or not, pumpkins have more uses than you think. Especially when it comes to recipes. But before you...
Comedian Kevin Farley Brings the Laughs to Abilene November 18th
Michael Aaron Comedy and Black Plumbing are bringing in a comedian that has been tickling our funny bones for three decades. Get ready to laugh until you cry when Kevin Farley comes to The Zone later this month. Kevin Farley, who is the brother of the late great comedian Chris...
Dig Straight Down From Abilene And You’ll End Up Here On The Other Side
Don't tell me that you've never thought about it. If you dug straight down through the Earth from Abilene, where would you come out on the other side? People from all over the globe have pondered this very question. For Texans, we seem to think it's China. But, is it?
These Abilene Retailers Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Thanksgiving is a day we all give thanks and show how grateful we are for our friends and family. In the past, retailers used the day to kick off their huge Black Friday sales events. However, in recent years, those retailers have closed on Thanksgiving Day and used their online platforms for consumers, giving their employees time off with their families.
100.7 KOOL FM
Abilene, TX
806
Followers
2K+
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT
100.7 KOOL FM plays the best classic hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://koolfmabilene.com/
Comments / 0