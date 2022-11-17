ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

John Stamos Fiercely Defends Lori Loughlin Saying She ‘Didn't Know’ That She Was Part of a College Admissions Scam

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36cYpw_0jEUlhtO00

If there’s one friend Lori Loughlin can count on after her participation in the college admissions scandal , it’s John Stamos . The former Full House star is going to bat for the 58-year-old actress as she works to rehab her public image after the legal issue.

Stamos shared how difficult it can be to defend her sometimes because it’s a complicated situation on both sides of the equation . “It was something that you were saying about how you hate when people bring her up because if you defend her then people get mad,” the 59-year-old actor told Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast. “If you don’t defend her, then you feel bad because she’s a great person.”

Stamos believes that Loughlin has more than served her time — and is remorseful — for the crime. “She also paid a lot of money. She set up a college fund for kids and she went to f**king jail, man,” he noted. There’s also one part that might make some Loughlin detractors upset: Stamos downplayed her level of involvement. “I am going to say this, and she said I could,” he continued. “She wasn’t really the architect of any of it — she was in the way background. She didn’t know what was going on.”

It’s fair to say that Loughlin went above and beyond making amends for the crime she committed. However, the whole premise of mastermind Rick Singer’s scam was using a “side door” for students to gain admission to prestigious universities — it’s shady no matter which way you slice it . Loughlin had to know that paying $500,000 to get daughters Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade admitted to the University of Southern California isn’t the usual protocol. That part of the scandal may be the hardest for Loughlin to overcome. However, Stamos is loyal to his BFF through thick and thin — it’s an unbreakable bond.

Before you go, click here to see the most important celebrity lawsuits over the past 15 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FAHUE_0jEUlhtO00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 53

Hazel ✌
3d ago

what scam? she, her husband AND other parents paid to have their kids enrolled in College. it IS a scam that she didn't get more time behind REAL bars...

Reply
16
Little Mouse
4d ago

Oh please! She knew her girls weren’t rowers and yet they made the row team? She knew. She should have done more time in jail.

Reply
17
Debbie Burtwell
4d ago

He should not be defending her. He is putting his own reputation in jeopardy. Not a smart thing to do. He, can support her. But not publicly. 🤔🤨😐

Reply(2)
12
Related
epicstream.com

Jennifer Aniston Doesn’t Want Matthew Perry to Discuss Her Relationship With Brad Pitt? The Morning Show Star Will Allegedly Be Disappointed With Her Friends Co-star if He Breaks Their Philosophy

Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry are close friends. In fact, the latter credited the former for calling him out over his alcohol addiction. During his promotional interviews ahead of the release of his memoir, Perry also seemingly revealed that he had a crush on his co-star. As of writing, Matthew...
AOL Corp

Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon

Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Says She’s Not Like Other Nepotism Babies

Nepotism in Hollywood has been a hot topic as of late. Lily-Rose Depp was recently called out after her “nepo baby” comments, claiming that she has to work just as hard as anyone without celebrity parents. Lourdes Leon, AKA Madonna’s daughter, seems to be on the opposite side of the nepotism spectrum. “I want to feel like I deserve things and not just like I’ve been given things,” Leon said in her latest interview with The Cut. “And, yes, there’s undeniable privilege that I’d be stupid to not realize,” she emphasized. This is a far departure from the comments of Rose...
MICHIGAN STATE
SheKnows

Lily-Rose Depp Broke Her Silence on the Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Trial

Lily-Rose Depp, the 23-year-old daughter of Vanessa Paridis and Johnny Depp, is ready to open up. Talking to Elle as their new cover star, the otherwise ultra-private rising actress gave her two cents about having famous parents, growing up in the industry, and even shared some thoughts about her father’s recent defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.
E! News

The Truth About Brad Pitt's Relationship With Paul Wesley's Ex Ines de Ramon

Watch: Jennifer Aniston SLAMS Claims She "Wouldn't Give" Brad Pitt "a Kid" When it comes to romance rumors about Brad Pitt, you may just want to burn after reading. The Bullet Train star sparked relationship speculation this week when he stepped out with Ines de Ramon, a jewelry professional who split from husband Paul Wesley earlier this year, at a Bono concert in Los Angeles on Nov. 13. During the outing, the two were spotted chatting with a group of friends, including Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber, outside of the Orpheum Theatre.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Mila Kunis Revealed Her Kids Are Literally Following in Their Dad Ashton Kutcher’s Footsteps with This New Hobby

Finding new things to do with our kids is such a joy. Sure, we don’t mind playing with their toys or doing the same puzzles over and over again — but when our children decide to pursue one of our favorite hobbies, it’s like winning the lottery! Finally, a chance to do what we love and bond with our kids at the same time. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s kids Wyatt, 8, and Dimitri, 5, have recently taken up one of their dad’s passions, and the story is so cute. Kunis told PEOPLE at the Family Guy 400th episode celebration this...
SheKnows

Jennifer Lopez & Jennifer Garner Are Reportedly Trying Something 'New' with Co-Parenting & It Is So Sweet

When it comes to co-parenting, sometimes the best you can hope for is to tolerate your ex’s new spouse (or your new spouse’s ex). But Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner aren’t typical co-parents, and these kindhearted moms reportedly decided to go a step further: they’re going to try friendship. “Now that Jen and Jen have been coparenting, they’ve been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship,” an insider told Us Weekly today. That is so sweet! Not to mention effective — moms get stuff done, so imagine how much easier it’ll be to schedule pickup,...
SheKnows

Tia Mowry’s Ex May Have Responded to Her Describing the ‘Aha’ Moment She Left Their Marriage

On October 4, Tia Mowry officially filed for divorce from Cory Hardrict, her husband of 14 years with whom she shares son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4. The Sister, Sister actress said she had an “awakening” after the passing of her grandmother and her sister’s niece that made her realize that life is short and she needed to do what made her happy, even if it meant ending her marriage. “There was just an ‘aha’ moment in me where I said, ‘You know what? We need to tap in, see what’s really going on with your happiness. Life is...
SheKnows

Christina Ricci Revealed the Harsh Financial Reality Behind Her Traumatic Divorce From James Heerdegen

While divorce and Hollywood are often common themes running through the entertainment industry, not many celebrities discuss the financial realities of what can happen after a split (even with their level of privilege). However, Christina Ricci isn’t staying silent. She opened up about how she struggled after her traumatic divorce from her first husband, James Heerdegen. After nearly seven years of marriage to the cinematographer, the 42-year-old actress filed for divorce in 2020. Ricci and Heerdegen both claimed emotional and physical abuse, and the Yellowjackets star obtained a restraining order against her ex during the process. While they worked out child...
SheKnows

SheKnows

79K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy