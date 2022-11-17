ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

What they're saying: 49ers crush Cardinals in Mexico City

Jimmy Garoppolo threw four touchdowns as 78,427 fans in Mexico City witnessed the San Francisco 49ers blowout of the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL's final international game of the season. Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel took the ball into the end zone and helped San Francisco pull away in the second half. For the third-straight game, the team's defense held their opposition to zero points coming out of the locker room. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Detroit Free Press

Power rankings: Detroit Lions surge as Thanksgiving preparations heat up

Thursday games are almost universally despised in the NFL, by players who put their bodies at risk by playing on a short week and coaches who cram a full week of work into a 72-or-so-hour period. “Coaches got to be on point on minimal sleep and the players have to be on point with sore bodies,” Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell explained Monday. “They’ve got to get themselves ready to go, recover, and be ready to roll...
DETROIT, MI
Ahn Fire Digital

Ahn Fire Digital

Los Angeles, CA
31
Followers
1K+
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

NBA and NFL news, rumors, videos and schedule for sports fans across the globe.

 https://ahnfiredigital.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy