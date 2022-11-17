Read full article on original website
Related
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair CEO will retire after 50-year career
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A career spanning more than five decades, beginning when he was 15, will come to an end this spring for one long-time Minnesota State Fair staple. Long-time Minnesota State Fair CEO Jerry Hammer will retire from his position in the spring of 2023, according...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Sunny and warm will lead to melting
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Get ready for some melting. Tuesday's high will top out around 38 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, allowing for thawing and melting. Southwestern Minnesota will be even warmer, with highs approaching the low 40s. Northern Minnesota will be cooler, with highs in the low 30s.
fox9.com
2022 World Cup underway, Minnesota fans and establishments celebrate
(FOX 9) - Energy has been building among United States soccer fans for years, after the USMNT failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. On Monday, with the 2022 World Cup now underway, fans were able to let some of that energy out. At a watch party inside the...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Tranquil start to Thanksgiving week; more active nationwide this weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a cold and very active week last week, we have earned a break ... and we're going to get it. While there will be some minor exceptions, a very benign weather pattern is setting up for much of Minnesota over the next few days with fairly quiet conditions nationally until late in the week.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Sunshine for your Sunday
(FOX 9) - After several days of clouds, the sun has finally arrived and will stick around as we head into the week. It will feel much more tolerable outside Sunday after a blustery Saturday afternoon. With just a light wind out of the South, wind chill won't play as much of a role as we end our weekend.
fox9.com
NY governor requests federal emergency declaration after historic snowstorm
A long-duration lake-effect snowstorm that's underway in western and northern New York, including the cities of Buffalo and Watertown, will begin to wind down on Sunday and Monday after dropping several feet of snow across the region. Bands of heavy snow off lakes Erie and Ontario have been producing snowfall...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Here's your Thanksgiving forecast
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The sunshine and seasonable temperatures return for the week of Thanksgiving, making for a largely quiet week of weather. The high on Monday is 32 degrees with sunshine, with low 30s across much of southern Minnesota. The northern part of the state will see highs in the upper 20s.
fox9.com
Healthcare system stresses as sicknesses rise throughout Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As more and more people become sick with various seasonal illnesses throughout Minnesota, both staff and medication shortages have the healthcare community asking for help. "There have been days when we've had 30 to 40 children waiting in our emergency departments, waiting for an inpatient bed....
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 6 things to do this weekend (Nov. 25-27)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The holiday festivities are in full swing in the Twin Cities. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Fridays through Sundays from November 25 through December 18. Free admission. Holidazzle will return to mpls downtown from Nov. 25 through Dec. 18...
fox9.com
Cold weather leads to spike in house fires
(FOX 9) - As temperatures plummet and Minnesotans hunker down indoors for the winter, State Fire Marshal Jim Smith says more fires are actually happening now during these colder months, than in the spring or summer. "It is a spike from November through January, there is always a spike in...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Bitter cold start to the weekend
(FOX 9) - After several days of snow and cloudy skies, we now face a bitterly cold start to our weekend. Temperatures will be about 25 degrees below average for this time of year, with afternoon highs in the teens that fall throughout the day. While that is enough to make you shutter, the wind will put the cherry on top of our frigid Saturday afternoon.
fox9.com
Man wounded in apparent 'road rage' shooting on Hwy. 61 in St. Paul Saturday night
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting on Highway 61 in St. Paul that left a man wounded Saturday night. St. Paul Police say that their preliminary investigation indicates a 23-year-old man was driving south on Highway 61 just after 9 p.m. when he got in a road rage-type altercation with the driver of a silver SUV.
Comments / 0