Jury deliberates on Oath Keepers’ January 6 role in seditious conspiracy trial – live
Five members of far-right self-styled militia including founder Stewart Rhodes accused of plot to prevent Joe Biden taking office
Mike Pence, pondering a presidential run, condemns Trump’s rhetoric on Jan. 6
Pence's new memoir recounts his life up to the moment when he refused to overturn the 2020 election defeat of then-President Donald Trump.
Ivanka Trump Escapes To Egypt For Family Vacation After Bowing Out Of Dad Donald's Political Run — Photos
Getting out of dodge. After what was presumed to be a stressful time for the Trump family ahead of Donald's bombshell announcement that he would be running for president again, Ivanka decided to get out of town. The 41-year-old and her husband, Jared Kushner, also 41, took their three children to Egypt days after the matriarch shared that she is focusing on her "private life" and "family" rather than her dad’s third bid for the White House."A day at the Pyramids!," the former senior adviser captioned her Monday, November 21, Instagram carousel featuring snaps from the family's trip....
Jill Biden and Naomi Biden featured in Vogue magazine
First lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter, Naomi Biden, are featured on the cover of the new digital version of Vogue magazine, which will be released Tuesday, a person familiar with the details told CNN. The photos and story will also appear inside the print edition of the upcoming February...
Special counsel in Mar-a-Lago and January 6 investigations begins work with no sign probes will slow down
Newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith is getting to work with no signs yet that the two investigations he now oversees around Donald Trump will slow down — despite being stuck in the Netherlands due to a cycling injury. The Justice Department notified a federal appeals court that Smith...
GOP states seek to defend Covid-19 migrant expulsion policy in case where court struck policy down
Several Republican-led states asked a court to let them intervene in a case striking down Title 42 rule, so that the states could defend the Trump-era policy, which has allowed for the expulsion of more than 1 million migrants at the US-Mexico border. The 15 GOP states filed the request...
Appeals court hearing to determine future of special master for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago documents
As former President Donald Trump faces the new reality of a special counsel leading Justice Department investigations on his conduct, a federal appeals court on Tuesday will hear arguments about whether it should remove what has been a notable hurdle in one of the probes. The 11th US Circuit Court...
US Capitol Police assistant chief who oversaw intelligence operations for the department will retire
US Capitol Police Assistant Chief Yogananda Pittman, who oversaw the department’s operations in the days leading up to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, is retiring from the agency, according to an internal announcement shared with CNN. Her last day with US Capitol Police will be...
5 things to know for Nov. 22: Colorado shooting, Rail strike, Twitter, Voting, Iran
Disney is saying goodbye to Bob and hello to, well … a different Bob. The company ousted CEO Bob Chapek, and is bringing former CEO Bob Iger back to the helm. It’s quite the media shakeup. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
