Riding a three-game win streak, the New Mexico State football team flew to a cold Columbus Missouri to take on the Missouri Tigers on their senior night. Playing in the 24-degree weather for the coldest game the Aggies have played in a long while. This would be the third power five conference team NM State would face of the season with an excruciating 14-45 loss.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 11 HOURS AGO