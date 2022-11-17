ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

New MCPL Board Member

The Mid-Continent Public Library has a new Jackson County board member on the Library’s Board of Trustees – former Lee’s Summit City Councilman Bob Johnson. Johnson is replacing John Laney who stepped down quite recently. In addition to the city council, Johnson has served as Director of...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
lstribune.net

Lee’s Summit Lions Club Participates In Veterans Day Parade

Four members of the Lee’s Summit Lions Club had two entries in this year’s parade. Lions Voyn Breashears drove his truck, pulling the Lions trailer float and in the truck with Lion Voyn were Lion Treasure Kirby Vanatta and Lion Tail Twister/ Tamer Gary Hoffman the second entry was a 2016 Mercedes Benz Convertible owned and driven by Terry Hayter with his dad Lion Secretary Robert Hayter as a passenger.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
lstribune.net

LSR7 Art Students Bring Holiday Cheer To Downtown Lee’s Summit

You can see the talents of LSR7 students on display the next time you walk around downtown Lee’s Summit. Art students from East Trails Middle School and Lee’s Summit North High School took a field trip Wednesday to paint shop windows to promote shopping local this holiday season.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO

