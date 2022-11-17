Four members of the Lee’s Summit Lions Club had two entries in this year’s parade. Lions Voyn Breashears drove his truck, pulling the Lions trailer float and in the truck with Lion Voyn were Lion Treasure Kirby Vanatta and Lion Tail Twister/ Tamer Gary Hoffman the second entry was a 2016 Mercedes Benz Convertible owned and driven by Terry Hayter with his dad Lion Secretary Robert Hayter as a passenger.

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO