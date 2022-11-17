Read full article on original website
Related
Jude Bellingham’s World Cup debut keeps him up all night
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Jude Bellingham endured a largely sleepless night after his first international goal and World Cup debut for England. That was partly because of the adrenaline after the 6-2 rout of Iran on Monday — but also the sheer amount of congratulatory messages he received.
BBC
Rangers' next manager: Who could replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst?
A year on from Steven Gerrard's departure for Aston Villa, Rangers are once again looking for a new manager. This time, it is the club that have decided a change is necessary, with Giovanni van Bronckhorst dismissed following a run of poor results domestically and in Europe. Rangers have more...
BBC
Warrington goalkeeper Tony Thompson sent off after confronting fan who urinated in his bottle
A non-league goalkeeper says he was sent off for reacting to a fan who urinated in his water bottle during an FA Trophy tie. Warrington Town keeper Tony Thompson, 28, squirted the Guiseley fan after drinking from the bottle. It led to him receiving a red card an hour into...
