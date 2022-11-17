ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Jude Bellingham’s World Cup debut keeps him up all night

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Jude Bellingham endured a largely sleepless night after his first international goal and World Cup debut for England. That was partly because of the adrenaline after the 6-2 rout of Iran on Monday — but also the sheer amount of congratulatory messages he received.
BBC

Rangers' next manager: Who could replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst?

A year on from Steven Gerrard's departure for Aston Villa, Rangers are once again looking for a new manager. This time, it is the club that have decided a change is necessary, with Giovanni van Bronckhorst dismissed following a run of poor results domestically and in Europe. Rangers have more...

