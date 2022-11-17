Read full article on original website
Manchester United agrees to part ways with Cristiano Ronaldo after interview fallout
Manchester United and star Cristiano Ronaldo agreed to part ways, the club announced Tuesday.
World Cup Viewer's Guide: Davies to play in Canada's return
Alphonso Davies will make his World Cup debut in a boost for a Canadian team that will be making its return to soccer's biggest stage for the first time since 1986
France v Australia: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: The champions get their title defence under way against the Socceroos. Join Jonathan Howcroft
BBC
Kirsty Way: World champion describes medal winning moment
When GB gymnast Kirsty Way prepares to sprint down the runway before throwing herself at a pair of trampolines, she reminds herself to keep calm. The 24-year-old has just returned from competing at the Trampoline World Championships in Bulgaria. "When I'm waiting to go at the end of the runway...
BBC
Wales v Australia: Hosts must bounce back from 'horrific' Georgia defeat - Jenkins
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Kicking coach Neil Jenkins has labelled last Saturday's 13-12 defeat to Georgia as one of the darkest days...
