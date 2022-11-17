Read full article on original website
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
jammin1057.com
America’s Second Most-Popular Steakhouse Located In Las Vegas
There’s nothing more divine than a rich, butter-basted steak. Luckily, Las Vegas is no stranger to the all-American steakhouse. Is there anything that screams “luxury” more than a piece of tender meat paired with perfect sides that enhance the flavor of the exquisite cut of steak. There...
The search for Steven Koecher: Man vanishes from Las Vegas valley neighborhood, phone pings for days miles away
Steven Koecher’s phone continued to ping off a Las Vegas-area cell phone tower -- miles from where he vanished -- for days in 2009, leading a team of private investigators to believe someone alive may be involved in the 30-year-old’s disappearance and presumed death.
This Nevada City Is Among America's Most Dangerous Places
This city has a high rate of violent crimes.
travelexperta.com
Top 5 Tips for Moving to Las Vegas
Something that a lot of people don’t know is that Las Vegas is a great place to live in. The place is mostly known for its world-class entertainment, huge hotels, and amazing casinos. But Las Vegas is much more than that!. In it, you will find relaxed suburbs filled...
Greenlink an important part of solar power picture in Nevada
Projects that will more than double Nevada's solar power generation over the next decade are centered about 200 miles northwest of Las Vegas. An important part of the renewable energy plan is Greenlink, a $2 billion transmission line project.
nevadabusiness.com
Goodwill® of Southern Nevada Opens New Thrift Store and Donation Center on Iconic Las Vegas Blvd.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Goodwill of Southern Nevada (Goodwill®) opened a new retail store on Las Vegas Blvd. to the public on Friday, November 18, 2022. The Goodwill Las Vegas Blvd. Store offers tens of thousands of unique clothing, housewares, electronics, and other items generously donated by the community and carefully prepared every day for sale by the store’s forty team members.
passporttoeden.com
Top 10 Hidden Gems In Las Vegas
Driving to a random strip mall in Vegas had seemed like a good idea. Then again, maybe it wasn’t. I looked down at my phone and up at the buildings in front of me. There were signs for Korean BBQ, Ramen, and Pho. But I was looking for something different: an Alice In Wonderland-esque cafe with low lights and tall trees and lounge chairs.
8newsnow.com
Nevada’s largest public works project forces move, struggles for church next to I-15
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Church located off I-15, nearly buried underneath the highway during Nevada’s largest and most expensive public works project, blames the construction for a lacking number of attendees. Now, the church is moving locations, but it doesn’t have enough money to mirror everything that the...
Federal legislation to increase renewable energy incentives for Nevada homeowners, including solar
Nevada is showing itself as a leader in generating electricity from solar energy. But what's that mean for residential homeowners, especially those in Clark County?
news3lv.com
Elected leaders say News 3 video verifies patient dumping in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two elected leaders speak out Monday after a News 3 camera rolls on a woman being taken by security from a Las Vegas for-profit hospital last week and left abandoned across the street at UMC, the public hospital owned and operated by the Clark County Commission.
news3lv.com
Robert Telles emails reveal attempts at damage control in months following investigation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Emails sent by Robert Telles reveal an increasing office divide and a slow retreat from official duties, all while blaming others for the fallout from a series of investigative reports into Telles and his county office. Through a public records request with Clark County, over...
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – An update on a 95/515 project that’s going to be bigger than The Big Squeeze
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – An update on the project that will be even bigger than the Big Squeeze was on the 95/515. The logo should look familiar for the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s “Downtown Access Project,” otherwise known as NDOT/DAP. The project will bring...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas church offers boxes of free food for hundreds of people waiting in line
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Over 80 people waited in line inside their cars, and over 70 waited in line outside of Moments of Blessings House of Prayer Church to get free groceries for the week and for their Thanksgiving meal. “It is pretty important, said Teresa Smith who relies...
Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia
Rural residents are at an 80 percent higher risk for developing dementia than their urban neighbors, and also have a comparatively shorter lifespan following a dementia diagnosis. The post Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
travellens.co
16 Free Things to Do in Henderson, NV
You won’t have to worry much about your budget when visiting Henderson in Clark County, Nevada, with the number of extraordinary destinations you can enjoy at no cost. It’s just minutes away from the bustling city of Las Vegas, but Henderson welcomes its visitors with a fantastic experience at a different pace.
Government silent after raid of Area 51 website owner’s homes
Officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the US Air Force aren't talking about the reason two dozen agents broke down the doors of a pair of Nevada homes in early November.
‘High-profile incidents’ of antisemitism spark billboard movement in several cities including Las Vegas
A new campaign designed to fight against rising antisemitism has rolled out in several major cities across the country including Las Vegas.
luxury-houses.net
This $9.999 Million Henderson Modern Home offers Unparalleled Artistic Beauty Unrivaled Anywhere in The Las Vegas Valley Area
7 Talus Court, Henderson, Nevada is a guard-gated Ascaya property in a location that simply cannot be replicated with Indoor and outdoor appeal have been masterfully blended, seamlessly merging both industrial and natural elements. This Home in Henderson offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7 Talus Court, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
Plane door falls into Henderson business parking lot; FAA investigating
The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate after a plane door fell from an aircraft departing Henderson Executive Airport on Friday.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police recover hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen goods in southwest valley
3 men arrested after police recover hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods. Las Vegas police recover hundreds of thousands of …. 3 men arrested after police recover hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods. The College of Southern Nevada Mariachi Plata music …. The College...
