District 27 win in California tips House balance of power to GOP

By Madison Hirneisen
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago
U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia, R-California Cynthia Smalley / AP

(The Center Square) – Rep. Mike Garcia, R-CA, won re-election in California’s 27th congressional district Wednesday night, handing control of the U.S. House of Representatives over to Republicans.

Garcia’s re-election pushed the GOP to the 218 seats needed to take control of the U.S. House more than a week after the Nov. 8 election. The Associated Press called the race Wednesday evening. The latest tally showed Garcia had 54.2% of the vote.

Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot, was first elected to represent California’s old 25th congressional district in a special election in May 2020. He then won a full term to represent the 25th district in the 2020 general election.

Following redistricting, Garcia ran against Democratic challenger Christy Smith, a former state assemblywoman, this election cycle for the seat in the 27th congressional district in Southern California.

During the campaign, Smith released several ads criticizing Garcia’s stance on abortion and his votes against gun restrictions and lowering the costs of prescription drugs. Smith’s campaign platform highlighted her support for expanding affordable healthcare, improving public education and defending abortion rights.

Garcia, who was endorsed by Trump in 2020, focused on the state of the economy, jobs and taxes throughout his campaign. Garcia declared victory on Nov. 9, the day after the election and more than a week before the race was called by the AP and other media outlets.

“The people of CA-27 have spoken, and I’m honored to be reelected to serve another two years in Congress,” Garcia said in a statement Nov. 9.

There are still a few U.S. House races left to call in California, including a closely-watched race in Orange County between incumbent Democratic Rep. Katie Porter and Republican challenger Scott Baugh.

Comments / 136

martharock
3d ago

I love that the most radically alt liberal state was the one to tip the scales to a Republican lead. it truly warms my heart and gives me hope for the future.

Reply(7)
57
Julie
4d ago

it was set up originally for more of an even balance. The last two years, it's been democratically controlled. whatever they wanted got passed. Now there's more of a check and balance. The unfortunate part is, there democrats are less likely to work with the Republicans than the other way around. They both need to realize that they work for us, the ppl of the nation, not for themselves or for certain agendas that matter to the minority of the ppl not to us all as a whole.

Reply(9)
41
Rick Matheney
4d ago

We shall never again be subjected to the likes of a tyrannical reprobate and violator of our republics 'Constitutional Principles'! She demonstrated a distain for this nation's most sacred values,history,and we the American people!" The moment the idea is admitted into society that property is not as sacred as the laws of God, and that there is not a force to protect it, anarchy and tyranny commence". Author: President John Adams.

Reply
22
