Alex Rodriguez’s Yankees mega-contract isn’t cautionary Aaron Judge tale
Alex Rodriguez’s World Series-interrupting opt-out in 2007 triggered a fervent response from George Steinbrenner, who bossed his way to the front of the line, knowing full well his stagnant lineup could not afford to lose its MVP. In the long run, the Rodriguez contract aged poorly, as every long-term...
Aaron Judge caught on tape in San Francisco, expected to meet with Giants
MLB's top free agent, Aaron Judge, was caught on tape landing in San Francisco and is expected to meet with the Giants as his search for a new, lucrative contract continues.
New York Mets reportedly targeting Yankees star in MLB free agency
While the New York Mets may not go after Yankees superstar Aaron Judge in MLB free agency, that doesn’t mean
San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers among MLB teams pursuing free agent All-Star outfielder
The San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers are pursuing the top MLB free agents this winter, but the best front
Yankees target Aaron Judge posts to Instagram amid free agency, Dodgers rumor
Was Aaron Judge being cryptic? Probably not. But it’s fun to speculate while there’s no baseball to be played until February, and while Judge remains a free agent. On Saturday, Judge posted a highlight reel video of himself celebrating his American League MVP victory — and he shouted out the Yankees in a way that didn’t exactly look toward the future or the past.
NBC Sports
Would former Dodgers star Bellinger be right fit for Giants?
SAN FRANCISCO -- During the 2021 season, as he watched Cody Bellinger take early batting practice at Oracle Park, a member of the Giants staff talked of the adjustments he would try and make if he could work with Bellinger, who at the time was struggling to push past offseason shoulder surgery. Bellinger never found his old form that year and in 2022 he wasn't much better, leading to a surprising result on Friday for a young outfielder who was the NL MVP just three years ago.
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts Huge Free Agent Signing for Los Angeles
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com played matchmaker between free agents and teams and came away with Aaron Judge going to the Dodgers.
Former New York Mets slugger Dominic Smith generating interest
Former New York Mets slugger Dominic Smith may not be out of a job for long. Smith had been one of the more interesting players to be non-tendered on Friday, a move that would have been inconceivable two years ago. Teams were ready to pounce just in case this happened as Mike Puma from the New York Post reported that the Rays and Royals are amongst the teams interested in his services.
The two contenders chasing after Jose Abreu in free agency, revealed
After nine years with the Chicago White Sox, Jose Abreu is a free agent. He hit just 15 home runs in 2022 after a 30-homer performance season a year ago. However, he did hit .300 on the season and his strikeouts were down. All told, the veteran first baseman is...
Pinstripe Alley
Addressing the Gleyber Torres rumors
Things change pretty quickly, and situations are constantly in flux within the construction of a Major League roster. What seemed like a certainty a year or six months ago can turn into a huge question mark, right before you know it. There have been recent rumors about the Yankees discussing...
South Side Sox
Luke Smailes’ White Sox Offseason Plan
Apparently, I have around $180 million to work with. Without making a single free agent signing or trade, I’m already at more than $160 million, so let’s get creative. I’m still concerned with Giolito’s 2022 season, but he at least apparently has pinpointed the major culprit. Even if the White Sox shared my concern, they’re not finding a considerably better option that Giolito for less than $11 million. Plus, the team already has one rotation spot to fill and can’t afford to add another.
Yardbarker
Padres linked to former AL MVP in free agency?
After winning the Juan Soto sweepstakes just a few months ago, the San Diego Padres could be adding some more heavy artillery. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports Saturday that the Padres have spoken with former AL MVP Jose Abreu this month, calling Abreu a “top priority” for the Padres. After their surprise NLCS run, San Diego is looking for more power in the middle of their order and have an opening at the DH/1B spot, Morosi adds.
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/21/22
MLB | Thomas Harrigan: The Yankees are considered the favorites to sign Aaron Judge this winter. What this article presupposes is: what if they don’t? In such a scenario, the Yankees would almost certainly have to reel in one of the top free agent shortstops, either Trea Turner or Carlos Correa. Harrigan also writes that they would likely target a top-tier starter if Judge left, perhaps Justin Verlander, and maybe even take a flyer on Cody Bellinger, with a hole in the outfield.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees players as World Cup teams: Part one
In case you’ve missed it, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off tomorrow. A love of baseball obviously does not necessarily correlate with a love of all sports, soccer included. There’s plenty of people for who the World Cup is the only thing they watch in the sport. To help them, I’ve attempted to compare Yankees players to the 32 teams who will be competing. Here’s part one!
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/20/22
The weekend is nearly over, and there was a wild start to the football scene over in the college game. If you had a rooting interest in any of the top ranked teams you were likely on the edge of your seat, with several of the top 10 on upset alert down to the wire. The pro games today could be just as interesting, as the NFL has been a rollercoaster week-to-week.
Pinstripe Alley
Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request
The holiday season is around the corner, and soon enough we’ll see which teams are breaking out the big budgets for some festivities. The Yankees have shown some initial promise in this regard as they’ve been in contact with Aaron Judge’s camp and have offered a new contract to him, but without any concrete details we have no idea how far apart the two stand. This has the makings of a drawn-out watch as Judge takes full ownership over his first and likely only free agency bonanza.
Yardbarker
Blue Jays Offseason Depends on Nimmo
The Toronto Blue Jays’ pursuit of Nimmo will dictate the direction for the remainder of their resources will be used this offseason. The baseball offseason is still very young, and it says here that Brandon Nimmo holds the keys to the Blue Jays offseason plans. By trading away Teoscar Hernandez the Blue Jays front office created a gaping hole in the Jays outfield. Whether you think that is Hernandez’s old right field position or feel George Springer is already penciled into that spot, thus opening up center field, there is no denying that the Jays only have two everyday outfielders right now in Springer and the torturously inconsistent Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Teammates react to Aaron Judge’s MVP Award
Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. The MLB season has come to an end, but we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
