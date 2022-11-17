Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
North Carolina Holiday Flotilla to set sail this Saturday in Wrightsville Beach
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The 39th annual North Carolina Holiday Flotilla will set sail on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Wrightsville Beach. The main event is the day in the park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the town complex with food, arts and crafts vendors. As for other festivities:
foxwilmington.com
Community Arts Center to host Pearl Harbor commemoration
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington’s Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center will host a commemoration ceremony of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The free event will begin at 1:25 p.m. and is sponsored by the World War II Wilmington Home Front Heritage Coalition. Per...
foxwilmington.com
Former sheriff Jody Greene pulls $170,000 payout ask ahead of commissioners meeting
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Jody Greene, former sheriff and now sheriff-elect of Columbus County, asked the county to pay him $170,000. Then, just before the county commissioners met Monday, he pulled back on that request. Greene initially requested the money for 2,400 hours of comp time, 184 banked holidays,...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington Police Department looking for missing teenager
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 15-year-old Jahmir Troy. Per the announcement, Troy is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. Troy was last seen on Nov. 18 in the 500 block...
foxwilmington.com
One injured in traffic accident at intersection of Lake Ave. and South College Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A traffic accident involving two vehicles has occurred at the intersection of South College Road and Lake Avenue. One person was confirmed to have sustained injuries, but their condition is unknown. No fatalities have been confirmed. This is a developing story that will be updated...
foxwilmington.com
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teenager
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they are searching for 14-year-old Thomas Jean Willard. Per the announcement, Willard is 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has green eyes and brown hair. Willard was last seen at Planet Fun...
