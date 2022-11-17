ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Arts Center to host Pearl Harbor commemoration

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington’s Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center will host a commemoration ceremony of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The free event will begin at 1:25 p.m. and is sponsored by the World War II Wilmington Home Front Heritage Coalition. Per...
Wilmington Police Department looking for missing teenager

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 15-year-old Jahmir Troy. Per the announcement, Troy is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. Troy was last seen on Nov. 18 in the 500 block...
