ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kill Devil Hills, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
big945.com

3rd Annual Christmas Stop to run Dec 10-17 at Nags Head Church

Nags Head Church is excited to host the 3rd Annual Christmas Stop on December 10 and 17 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm. Hop aboard the Nags Head Church Railroad Co. train and enjoy the sights and sounds of the Christmas season. This year’s event will be the brightest one yet with over 40,000 illuminated lights throughout the property at 105 W. Soundside Road in Nags Head.
NAGS HEAD, NC
big945.com

Twiddy & Company’s 2nd Annual Corolla Christmas Village kicks off this Friday

Twiddy & Company is proud to present their 2nd Annual Corolla Christmas Village, a holiday experience that will transform Historic Corolla Village into a Christmas wonderland filled with thousands of lights, trees, and holiday displays beginning this Friday, November 25. The event will run each Friday and Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. until December 30th.
COROLLA, NC
big945.com

Keeper James book signing event at Island Convenience Wednesday

Keeper James Charlet will be autographing and personalizing copies of his best-selling book, Shipwrecks of the Outer Banks: Dramatic Rescues and Fantastic Wrecks in the Graveyard of the Atlantic, Globe Pequot Press. Keeper James says, “My publishers choose this title. In spite of the ‘headline-Shipwrecks-print,’ the stories are much more...
RODANTHE, NC
big945.com

Hatteras Library branch closed Tuesday due to staffing shortages

The Dare County Library has announced that, due to staffing issues, the Hatteras Library branch will be closed today, November 22, 2022. The Hatteras Library is scheduled to reopen at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Library customers who are in need of assistance during the closure are asked to please call the Manteo Library at 252-473-2372 or the Kill Devil Hills Library at 252-441-4331. The Dare County Library apologizes for any inconvenience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy