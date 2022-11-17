The Dare County Library has announced that, due to staffing issues, the Hatteras Library branch will be closed today, November 22, 2022. The Hatteras Library is scheduled to reopen at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Library customers who are in need of assistance during the closure are asked to please call the Manteo Library at 252-473-2372 or the Kill Devil Hills Library at 252-441-4331. The Dare County Library apologizes for any inconvenience.

2 HOURS AGO