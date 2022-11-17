Read full article on original website
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Once all of them assume office, California will be the first state where it's believed more than 10% of legislators identify publicly as LGBTQ. The legislators in California are proud of their success but say it underscores the hard work that remains in their own state and elsewhere. That includes handling the fallout of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law and its imitators, as well as laws in other states that limit transgender students’ participation in sports or block gender-affirming medical care for youths. The milestone is further shrouded by the fatal mass shooting over the weekend at a gay bar in Colorado.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 32 points and No. 5 UConn beat 10th-ranked North Carolina State 91-69 on Sunday, in a game that started with a scary moment when longtime Huskies associate head coach Chris Dailey fainted after the national anthem. Dailey was attended to on the court by medical personnel for a few minutes before being taking off on a stretcher. Dailey, who is 63, waved to the crowd and smiled as she left the court. Lou Lopez Senechal got going in the second half, scoring 12 points in the third quarter to turn the game into a rout. Lopez Senechal was scoreless in the first half for UConn. Nika Muhl had a career-high 15 assists for the Huskies. Diamond Johnson finished with 14 points for the Wolfpack.
